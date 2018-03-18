THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #7

THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #7144
In this issue:
- Poisoning of Skripal and Britain's reaction
- What will be further in the relationship between London and Moscow;
- Putin's election and the importance of Crimea for him;
- Four years as Russia annexed Crimea
- What will Putin do after the reelection, or Putin will annex some other territories
- Crimean bridge. Will be able to unite the coast?
- Putin's election. Relations with Europe and the USA
Guests:
Andrey Illarionov, economist, ex-counselor of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Skype from Washington, USA
Brian Bonner, Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post