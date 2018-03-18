THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #7 144

In this issue:

- Poisoning of Skripal and Britain's reaction

- What will be further in the relationship between London and Moscow;

- Putin's election and the importance of Crimea for him;

- Four years as Russia annexed Crimea

- What will Putin do after the reelection, or Putin will annex some other territories

- Crimean bridge. Will be able to unite the coast?

- Putin's election. Relations with Europe and the USA

Guests:

Andrey Illarionov, economist, ex-counselor of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Skype from Washington, USA

Brian Bonner, Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post