Мотогонщик команды Yamaha Адриен ван Беверен потерпел серьезную аварию на третьем этапе ралли-рейда "Дакар", который прошел по Саудовской Аравии
Всего через 3 километра после нового старта 29-летний голландец не справился с управлением, получив при падении серьезные переломы.
❌@adrienvanbeveren ❌ The @yamaharacingcomofficial rider has suffered a severe fall after just three kilometres of the day’s special. He has not lost consciousness, but has been attended to by the medical team and transported by helicopter to the bivouac in Neom. #Dakar2020 #DakarHeroes تعرض سائق ياماها الى حادث قوي، بعد ٣ كم من مرحلة اليوم. لم يفقد الوعي ولكن سارع الفريق الطبي لمعاينته، ونقلوه على متن مروحية إلى إقامته المؤقتة في نيوم.
Пилот остался в сознании, однако ему потребовалась помощь медицинской команды. Ван Беверен был перевезен в бивуак в Неоме вертолетом. Команда француза сообщает, что пилот сильно повредил правое плечо.
Adrien est entre de bonnes mains à l’hôpital de Tabuk. Le diagnostic médical est posé, on peut dire qu’il s’en sort plutôt " bien ", quelques égratignures et hématomes et une clavicule fracturée à deux endroits. On ignore encore de quelle façon sera traitée la clavicule mais Adrien est déjà prêt à se battre pour récupérer le mieux possible. Nous n’avons pas encore la date de rapatriement en France mais ça devrait être dans quelques jours. Il n’a pas encore pu lire tous vos messages de soutien mais il sait qu’ils sont nombreux et ça le touche beaucoup! Croyez moi, il reviendra, plus fort ! Merci pour votre bienveillance. Florence 🇬🇧 Adrien is in good hands in Tabuk hospital. Medical diagnosis is done, we can considered Adrien lucky, some scratches and bruises, and a broken collarbone in 3 pieces. We don’t know yet how this collarbone will be fixed but Adrien is already focus on the recovery and he will fight for it. We don’t know when he would be allowed to get back to France, should be in few days. He couldn’t read all your messages yet, but he knows that there is lots and lots and he is super thankful for it! Believe me, he ll be back stronger ! Thanks everybody! Florence
Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, автомобиль российского пилота Владимира Васильева сгорел в ходе ралли-марафона "Дакар". Его штурманом был украинец Виталий Евтехов
