THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #18

THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #1861Читать новость на украинском
The topics:
- The case of the Russian journalist Arkadi Babtchenko in Ukraine
- Hunger protests of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia: Balukh, Sentsov, Kolchenko
- Trump-Kim summit still uncertain after meetings with North Korea
- The consequences of the visit of Emmanuel Macron in Russia on the French public opinion
- The West is offering Moscow another deal instead of second “Yalta”
In the studio:
George G. Grabowicz, Professor of Ukrainian Literature at Harvard University
By Skype:
Emmanuel DUPUY, President of the Institute European Perspective & Security - IPSE
Читайте все новости по теме "Западный взгляд" на Обозревателе.