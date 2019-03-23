"Вопрос не закрыт": чемпион мира бросил вызов Кличко

Регулярный чемпион мира по версии WBA Мануэль Чарр хочет провести поединок против легендарного украинца Владимира Кличко. Ранее в СМИ появилась информация о том, что экс-чемпион мира собирается возобновить карьеру.
"Я слышал, что ты планируешь вернуться на боксерский ринг. В 2012 году я, к сожалению, проиграл твоему брату Виталию техническим нокаутом в Москве. Поэтому для меня этот вопрос не закрыт. Ты и я сражаемся за титулы в супертяжелом весе, поэтому я официально бросаю тебе вызов", - написал ливанский боксер на своей странице в Instagram.
Мануэль Чарр и Владимир Кличко
instagram.com/manuelcharr
Wladimir Klitschko, @klitschko I heard you are planning a comeback in the boxing ring. I was honestly thrilled to hear those news. I want to officially challenge you to fight against me. I hope that I may welcome you in the boxing ring after my pending duty defense. I respect you to the deepest, Wladimir. You are an outstanding sportsman and one of my role models. In 2012 I unfortunately lost against your brother Vitali by technical KO in Moscow. Therefore to me there is - between sportsmen - still an open bill to pay. You and me fighting for the heavyweight crown: herewith I officially challenge you. ___________ Wladimir Klitschko es gibt das Gerücht, dass du ein Comeback im Ring planst. Ich war sehr erfreut über diese Nachricht ! Ich möchte dich offiziell herausfordern und hoffe dich nach meiner Pflichtverteidigung im Ring begrüßen zu dürfen. Ich respektiere dich sehr, Wladimir. Du bist ein großer Sportler und auch ein Vorbild für mich. Ich habe 2012 leider gegen dein Bruder Vitali durch ein technisches KO in Moskau verloren, Es ist also für mich -zwischen Sportlern- noch eine Rechnung offen. Du und ich um den WBA WM Titel : Hiermit fordere ich dich offiziell heraus. #teamdiamondboy #vonderstrassezudensternen
Ранее OBOZREVATEL сообщал, что Кличко получил от DAZN новое фантастическое предложение относительно своего возвращения на ринг. Предварительно планировалось, что первый поединок украинец может провести 25 мая или 1 июня.
На прошлой неделе Владимир Кличко возобновил тренировки.
Первым соперником украинца называли Диллиана Уайта. Букмекеры даже начали принимать ставки на этот бой, а позже появился постер к предполагаемому поединку.
