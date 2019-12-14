Главная Новости
14 декабря • обновлено в 04:15
МоваЯзык
Главная Блоги
Турция Турция Египет Египет Кипр Кипр Хорватия Хорватия Болгария Болгария Греция Греция Черногория Черногория Италия Италия Франция Франция Испания Испания Польша Польша

/ Места

Пляж в Калифорнии усыпали тысячи рыб в форме пениса: удивительные фото

1.3т
Читать материал на украинском

Пляж в Калифорнии неожиданно покрылся пульсирующими морскими червями, которые в народе прозвали рыбой-пенисом.

Об этом сообщил журнал Bay Nature в своем Instagram. "В следующий раз, когда пойдете на пляж, просто представьте, что в нескольких сантиметрах под вами копошатся тысячи розовых сосисок", - написали в сети.

Пляж в Калифорнии усыпали тысячи рыб в форме пениса: удивительные фото

Обычно эти черви живут под слоем песка, но в районе пляжа Дрейкс-Бич произошло несколько сильных штормов, и в результате беспозвоночные оказались без слоя песка над собой.

Новости
Украинский курорт атаковали огромные медузы
Пляж в Калифорнии усыпали тысячи рыб в форме пениса: удивительные фото
Пляж в Калифорнии усыпали тысячи рыб в форме пениса: удивительные фото

SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. 🙃 . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)

Публикация от Bay Nature Magazine (@baynaturemagazine)

Как сообщал OBOZREVATEL, в августе в сети появилось пугающее видео с курорта Азовского моря ­– Геническа Херсонской области. Весь берег там был усыпан медузами.

Подпишись на наш Telegram. Присылаем лишь "горящие" новости!

Автор
Юрко Медянык
Место
США
Поделиться в Facebook
0
Комментарии
1
2
Смешно
2
Интересно
1
Печально
2
Трэш
Чтобы проголосовать за комментарий или оставить свой комментарий на сайте, в свою учетную запись MyOboz или зарегистрируйтесь, если её ещё нет.
Зарегистрироваться
Показать комментарии
Новые
Старые
Лучшие
Худшие
Комментарии на сайте не модерированы

Новости путешествий

Топ-публикации

Топ-блоги