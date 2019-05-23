Похудела на 63 кг: девушка раскрыла неожиданный секрет стройности

Похудевшая на 63 килограмма австралийка Джозефин Десгранд рассказала о простом трюке, который помог ей сбросить вес.
Девушка весила 120 килограммов и страдала из-за одержимости сладким, пишет The Sun.
Джозефин Десгранд
instagram.com/nolongerfatjosie
"Я всегда была пухленькой. Я и моя семья очень любили поесть, поэтому в ящиках всегда можно было найти печенье или шоколад. Но однажды я посмотрела в зеркало и поняла, что мое тело увеличилось втрое. Я попыталась сбросить вес, но мне мешало пристрастие к сладкому", — призналась она.
Десгранд придумала простой способ побороть свою привычку: каждый раз, когда ей хотелось съесть очередную порцию сахаросодержащей пищи, она жевала мяту.
I had tried dieting many times previously but was never successful. I started to think that I would be overweight for the rest of my life as I was too lazy to change so I always just gave up. People doubting me is what drove me to transform. No one believed I could do it and I wanted to prove them wrong.. so I did. In under 12 months I lost half of my body weight naturally.. so it is possible. I created this account to inspire and motivate others on my journey, sharing what I have done and the challenges I have faced and how to overcome them. Body positive means accepting the body you have and to be comfortable in your own skin, not punishing yourself for looking the way you do. Starting tip: Just do it! Don't give up because you're not seeing rapid progress, take progress pictures... the changes will come believe me!! ❤️❤️ #weightlosstransformation #motivation
I’ve been reflecting a lot recently on my journey and I’ve realised how much my focus has changed since I started. When I began, all I wanted to do was be thin, to look like @gigihadid , shop in the ‘cool’ clothes stores and wear a bikini. I despised my body and just wanted to change. I now understand the ‘treat your body like a temple’ concept. Throughout my journey, I started to truly love my body, and instead of it being my enemy, I treated it like my best friend. I leant how much my body thrives on delicious nutritious foods, the amazing rush and glow it gets after a workout. Listen to your body and be kind to it, you’ll only ever have the one! #loveyourbody #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss
