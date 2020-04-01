Известная plus size модель решила похудеть после родов: как она выглядит сейчас

Американская модель plus-size Эшли Грэм, которая недавно впервые стала мамой показала, как тренируется и пытается похудеть.
Весь процесс знаменитость сняла на видео, которое опубликовали на странице французского журнала Vogue в социальной сети Instagram.
"Занятия спортом в этот тяжелый период помогают мне оставаться позитивной и чувствовать себя живой", — говорит Эшли.
#FromHomeWithLove Every day during this period of confinement, we stay in touch with the Vogue Family and we invite a guest to send us a picture specially from their home, as well as sharing their tips on how they are staying positive during this difficult time. Today, it's the turn of @AshleyGraham ”Working out during this time has not only kept me positive, but also makes us feel alive during such a sedentary time. I instantly feel more calm and level headed after yoga or working out. Right before this started I just returned to working out for the first time after giving birth. Pregnancy and this crisis have made me acutely aware of my body, health, and touch. I’m in awe that my body created life and I know it deserves my love and protection. It’s a strange time to be a new mom, but I’m so grateful to be able to hold Issac so close to me—it feels that much more intimate during a time when we must refrain from touching others. Some mornings it feels like things will always be this way, but I have faith this will pass. I hope that once it does we emerge more empathetic to others, more humanitarian, and more connected and loving to our bodies. Loving them for the health, movement, and life they provide us with and not just for how they look.” #StayHome #StaySafe
Отметим, что Грэм родила своего первенца совсем недавно.
#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU. We’re all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can’t. For those who will continue to care for us around the clock: our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve. Please during this time let’s treat each other with kindness; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others, help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now. We need each other during times like these. Who are you all staying home for? ❤️ Thanks for nominating me @ddlovato! I challenge @theellenshow @lizakoshy @lizzobeeating @jayshetty
Как писал OBOZREVATEL, будучи беременной, Эшли Грэм неоднократно устраивала обнаженные фотосессии, что вызывало спорную реакцию в сети.
