Сколько на самом деле калорий в нашем любимом чизкейке?

После тренировки в зале или долгого дня на работе вы решили побаловать себя кусочком любимого чизкейка. Но знали ли вы, что всего один чизкейк равен обеду из трех блюд? Вы даже представить себе не можете сколько там калорий.
Основатели сиднейской научно-обоснованной программы питания Equalution Джейд Спунер и Амаль Ваким в одном графике сравнили сколько на самом деле калорий в разных продуктах.
Результаты исследования опубликовали на странице в Instagram, и они действительно шокируют. Безобидный, казалось бы, на первый взгляд нью-йоркский чизкейк содержит в себе 900 калорий, столько же в фиш энд чипс с салатом, рулетами с рикоттой и нутеллой и банановым пирогом (900 калорий).
Want to find a way to have your cake and eat it too ⁉️ 🍰 Did you know how a typical cheesecake dessert can equate to a half a day's worth of meals‼️ Now, there's nothing wrong with enjoying your favourite dessert here & there - let's remember, the body doesn't recognise food as good or bad, instead, it's seen as protein 🍗, fats 🥑 and carbs 🥖. While there are foods that are more calorie dense, and not as nutritious as others, this doesn't prohibit them, it just means a greater caloric amount allocated to one meal. So if you're on a weight loss journey, it's all about being more aware of what you consume & compensating throughout the day so you can avoid a calorie surplus. For a lot of dieters their typical cycle is a very clean, restrictive Mon-Fri, allowing a week of cravings to stew & build up. Come the weekend, meals like the left are a regular occurrence & a calorie dense binge is more likely occur, where it doesn't just stop at one dessert... How to avoid this? Consider your calories as money in the bank 💰 of which you have essential bills + living expenses to pay and then your treats are simply your left over dollars 💵. So indulgent meals like cheesecake will just require you to be more thrifty during the day with your essential expenses. Don't restrict yourself all week long only to double or triple your daily intake over the weekend, then punish yourself after. Whether it's cheesecake, alcohol, or some good old chocolate, the key is to maintain a more balanced approach & incorporate these as part of a flexible diet, as opposed to a continuous weekend blow-out cycle. Work smarter, not harder on your fat loss journey!
Эксперты поясняют, что нет ничего зазорного в том, чтобы позволить себе кусочек любимого десерта. Но не стоит забывать о том, что наш организм не способен различать вредную и полезную еду. Вместо этого он лишь может получать белок, жиры и углеводы. Есть продукты, которые являются более калорийными и не такими питательными, как другие, но это не значит, что они запрещены. Это просто означает, что вы получите большее количество калорий, выделяемых на один прием пищи.
Поэтому, чтобы не нарушать диету и сбросить лишний вес вы должны быть в курсе того, что употребляете и получать компенсацию в течении дня, чтобы избежать излишков калорий. Будь то чизкейк или старый-добрый шоколад, цель заключается в том, чтобы поддерживать более сбалансированный подход и включать их в состав гибкой диеты.
Рецепты чизкейков уже на нашем сайте.
