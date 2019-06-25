ГлавнаяНовости
Лучшие города для ярких фото в Instagram: топ-5

Ежедневно миллионы пользователей Insragram публикуют фото из разных городов мира. Особой популярностью в социальной сети пользуются блоги, визуальная составляющая которых не уступает текстовой. Чем ярче и красивей снимки - тем больше внимания получает владелец аккаунта.

OBOZREVATEL предлагает читателю узнать топ-5 самых ярких городов, в которых получится сделать идеальные фото для Instagram.

Брюссель, Бельгия

Париж, Франция

Нью-Йорк, США

Лондон, Великобритания

Барселона, Испания

