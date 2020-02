Найбагатша людина в світі виділила $10 млрд на порятунок Землі

Today, I'm thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet . I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share . This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs - any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world . We can save Earth. It's going to take collective action from big companies , small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I'm committing $ 10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer . Earth is the one thing we all have in common - let's protect it, together.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ - Jeff

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on Feb 17, 2020 at 10:00 am PST