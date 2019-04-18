В Британии умерла звезда "Облачного атласа": фото актрисы

В Великобритании умерла звезда фильма "Облачный атлас" Майя-Лесия Нэйлор. Ей было всего 16 лет.
Актриса упала в обморок и не пришла в себя. Причину смерти не назвали. Об этом сообщает издание BBC.
Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia ❤️ Message from CBBC: MYA-LECIA NAYLOR We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never”, has very sadly died. Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with friends or a trusted adult. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can call @Childline_official on 0800 11 11. You can also find an online condolence book on the CBBC website.
Майя-Лесия Нэйлор родилась в Великобритании 6 ноября 2002 года. В 2004-и она дебютировала в кино и сыграла роль Джейн в ситкоме "Еще по одной". Девушка известна широкой публике ролью в "Облачном атласе". Британцы запомнили ее благодаря детским сериалам "Millie Inbetween" и "Almost Never".
Как ранее писал OBOZREVATEL, в США в возрасте 70 лет скончалась известная актриса Джорджия Энджел, которая прославилась благодаря сериалам "Шоу Мэри Тайлер Мур" и "Все любят Рэймонда".
