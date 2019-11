З США до Європи без шкоди для екології: Ґрета Тунберґ поділилася планами подорожі

So happy to say that I'll hopefully make it to COP25 in Madrid . I've been offered a ride from Virginia on the 48ft catamaran La Vagabonde . The Australians @ riley.whitelum, @ elayna.carausu & @_nikkihenderson from England will take me across the Atlantic . We sail for Europe tomorrow morning!

