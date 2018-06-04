Дівчатам показали несподівану небезпеку селфі в спортзалі

У Instagram набирає популярність ролик з одного з американського спортивного залу, в якому показано, до чого призводить бездумне захоплення Селфі.
Дівчина під час тренування на біговій доріжці вирішила зняти Instastory, забувши, що він не вимикається автоматично. Після зйомки горе-спортсменка вирішила повернутися на доріжку, жорстко поплатилися за неуважність.
OBOZREVATEL пропонує своїм читачам подивитися, як це було.
Lol okay, first question! "Is she alright?" Yes! Second question, "was she okay with me posting this?" Hell yeah! 😂😂 Client @ the_ra_pist007 is such a good sport and is tough as nails !! Down already -2lbs in her first week, I caught this on my cameras in my gym as she was warming up . 🎥😭 Looked like she was doing an #instastory and forgot the treadmill was still moving 🙈 I loved how @dlavia gave her a hug and I checked up on her right after I heard the thud 🙌🏼😂 Glad we train clients with a sense of humor #butdidyousignthewaiver 😬😬 @gymfuckery - 📩Email at molivation@gmail.com for #personaltraining in #LongBeach #Cali - 🔹Website www.molivate.com - #cantstopwontstop #motivation #inspiration #allday #noexcuses #suckitupprincess #butdidyoudie #fitspo # instafit #fitness #wholesalenutritioncenter #teamwnc #hustlelikehenri #molivate #proudtrainer #moliangelo 🎨
