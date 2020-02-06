"Гола і курить": Єва Грін потрапила в анекдот дня

Актриса Єва Грін зі своїм образом курця потрапила в анекдот дня.
Твіт з анекдотом про Єву Грін вийшов в топи за популярністю в російськомовному сегменті Твіттера.
-... там ще Єва Грін знімається- Паніка в Ен (@PanicInTheN) February 4, 2020
-Хто така Єва Грін?
-Смотрела Місто Гріхів? Вона там гола і курить
-Ні
-А Мечтателей? Вона там гола і курить
-Ні
-А Тріщини? Вона там теж гола і курить
-Ні
-Дом дивних дітей?
-Так, так стоп вона там теж ???
-Ні, це ж дитячий фільм, тільки курить
У фільмі "Мрійники" сцена з курінням не найвидатніша у Єви Грін. Там куди більш вразили глядачів інші її "голі" появи. Але тим не менш, цей кадр теж потрапив в соцмережі:
"I left the ending ambiguous, because that is the way life is."- Arty (@ArtLify) November 26, 2018
~ Bernardo Bertolucci (March 16, 1941 - November 26, 2018)
📷Eva Green in "The Dreamers" Dir. By: #bernardobertolucci, 2003 pic.twitter.com/0OMz4wpi0F
У драмі "Тріщини" Грін зіграла вчительку, яка стала об'єктом обожнювання і наслідування для школярок.
(...) We're going to be great friends, you and I. And share everything ...- Elza Loures (@ELoures) December 12, 2015
Eva Green - Cracks https://t.co/i4PHs6p9qn pic.twitter.com/5p8cTWikqo
#nowwatching Eva Green in Cracks .. ♡ pic.twitter.com/CAa8oG93gm-ウルトラキュートマン(@dheemaz) April 7, 2013
Ну а в бойовику "Місто гріхів 2" Єва виступила в ролі жінки, "заради якої варто вбивати".
Eva Green signing a Sin City pic and I know I say this every time but in this case Literally Knowing Right There that it will be wanked over. What a woman 😍 pic.twitter.com/X3aHkVv5da- Nimrod Bing (@NimrodBing) May 27, 2019
У дитячому пригодницькому фільмі "Будинок дивних дітей Міс Перегрин" Грін віддає перевагу трубці.
#EvaGreen by © Leah Gallo Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children promotional photo (2016) Happy #NationalBirdDay to our favourite Ymbryne #MissPeregrine! 🐦⏱
До речі, вона веде Інстаграм, де теж чимало "курить":
Happy #WorldPoetryDay !! #EvaGreen as Vanessa Ives reciting an excerpt from Lord Alfred Tennyson's Maud (verses 679-683, 8th stanza Part XVIII), as seen in #PennyDreadful Season 3 Episode 1 "The Day Tennyson Died", directed by #DamonThomas FUN FACT: The poem Maud was published in Tennyson's first collection Maud and Other Poems (published in 1855) after becoming Poet Laureate. The poem, whose narrator falls passionately in love with a woman , is said to have been inspired by Charlotte Rosa Baring , a wealthy young woman Tennyson met and had a romantic relationship with . The poem is said to be Alfred Tennyson 's personal favourite .
"Ava Lord is a very extreme femme fatale, she's really very jaded, she manipulates men, she feels empowered and smarter when she does it , she's incredibly full-on – nothing is sacred. The main thing is to have fun with those kind of characters . She's so free and corrupt, she's just bonkers. It really was so fun to play. "- Eva Green on her character Ava Lord #EvaGreen as Ava Lord in #RobertRodriguez and # FrankMiller's #SinCityADameToKillFor (2014 року)
Єві Грін 39 років. Вона народилась в Парижі.
Була визнана однією з найсексуальніших кінозірок.
