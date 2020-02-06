"Гола і курить": Єва Грін потрапила в анекдот дня

Актриса Єва Грін зі своїм образом курця потрапила в анекдот дня.

Твіт з анекдотом про Єву Грін вийшов в топи за популярністю в російськомовному сегменті Твіттера.

-... там ще Єва Грін знімається

-Хто така Єва Грін?

-Смотрела Місто Гріхів? Вона там гола і курить

-Ні

-А Мечтателей? Вона там гола і курить

-Ні

-А Тріщини? Вона там теж гола і курить

-Ні

-Дом дивних дітей?

-Так, так стоп вона там теж ???

-Ні, це ж дитячий фільм, тільки курить - Паніка в Ен (@PanicInTheN) February 4, 2020

У фільмі "Мрійники" сцена з курінням не найвидатніша у Єви Грін. Там куди більш вразили глядачів інші її "голі" появи. Але тим не менш, цей кадр теж потрапив в соцмережі:

У драмі "Тріщини" Грін зіграла вчительку, яка стала об'єктом обожнювання і наслідування для школярок.

Ну а в бойовику "Місто гріхів 2" Єва виступила в ролі жінки, "заради якої варто вбивати".

У дитячому пригодницькому фільмі "Будинок дивних дітей Міс Перегрин" Грін віддає перевагу трубці.

До речі, вона веде Інстаграм, де теж чимало "курить":

Єві Грін 39 років. Вона народилась в Парижі.

Була визнана однією з найсексуальніших кінозірок.

