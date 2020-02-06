Головна Новини
7 лютого • оновлено в 08:59
МоваЯзык
Головна Блоги

/ Приколи

"Гола і курить": Єва Грін потрапила в анекдот дня

Читати матеріал російською

Актриса Єва Грін зі своїм образом курця потрапила в анекдот дня.

Твіт з анекдотом про Єву Грін вийшов в топи за популярністю в російськомовному сегменті Твіттера.

У фільмі "Мрійники" сцена з курінням не найвидатніша у Єви Грін. Там куди більш вразили глядачів інші її "голі" появи. Але тим не менш, цей кадр теж потрапив в соцмережі:

У драмі "Тріщини" Грін зіграла вчительку, яка стала об'єктом обожнювання і наслідування для школярок.

Ну а в бойовику "Місто гріхів 2" Єва виступила в ролі жінки, "заради якої варто вбивати".

У дитячому пригодницькому фільмі "Будинок дивних дітей Міс Перегрин" Грін віддає перевагу трубці.

До речі, вона веде Інстаграм, де теж чимало "курить":

Єві Грін 39 років. Вона народилась в Парижі.

Була визнана однією з найсексуальніших кінозірок.

Читайте також на OBOZREVATEL, як Єва Грін розговорилася.

Підпишись на Telegram-канал і подивись, що відбудеться далі!

Особа
Єва Грін
Поділитися у Facebook
0
Коментарі
0
0
Смішно
0
Цікаво
0
Сумно
0
Треш
Чтобы проголосовать за комментарий или оставить свой комментарий на сайте, в свою учетную запись MyOboz или зарегистрируйтесь, если её ещё нет.
Зарегистрироваться
Показать комментарии
Новые
Старые
Лучшие
Худшие
Комментарии на сайте не модерированы

Новини

Топпублікації

Топблоги