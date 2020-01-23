Начебто всеі вимерли: в Китаї оголосили жорсткий карантин через коронавірус. Фото і відео

Влада Китаю оголосила безстроковий карантин в місті Ухань, де почалося поширення смертельного коронавірусу nCoV.
Автобусне, залізничне і авіасполучення з містом перекрито, повідомляє Meduza. В Ухані проживають більше 11 мільйонів чоловік (щоб посмотерть фото і відео, доскрольте до кінця сторінки).
Вокзал в Ухані
Meduza
З міста можна виїхати тільки на своєму автомобілі, пройшовши блокпост. Там пасажирів і водіїв перевіряють на наявність ознак захворювання.
Arriving in Wuhan. The station is, as you might expect, unusually quiet. One of the passengers pulled down his mask to have a smoke before getting back on the train. pic.twitter.com/hjTKJZg0of- Chris Buckley储百亮(@ChuBailiang) 23 січня 2020 р
At Wuhan Railway station at least I have not seen extraordinary security, or health checks - apart from what looked like a fever detector at the exit to the platform. A loudspeaker announcement tells says residents should not leave Wuhan and the station is temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/ctNBITCcII- Chris Buckley储百亮(@ChuBailiang) 23 січня 2020 р
Wuhan train station. Police maintaining a lockdown. #China #Wuhan #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/PhJZRnPTH1- Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) 23 січня 2020 р
Private cars and trucks can freely leave Wuhan, drivers and passengers get a temperature check. Vehicles also permitted to drive in. Not currently accurate to describe the city as being "locked down". pic.twitter.com/JAHzXOliJc- Tom Hancock (@hancocktom) 23 січня 2020 р
Жителі Ухані практично не виходять на вулицю, а в житлових будинках проводять дезінфекцію. При цьому роботу в місті ніхто не відміняв.
My friends 'apartment complex getting disinfected in Wuhan yesterday #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6jH3shTkOb- mxmbt2 (@ mxmbt2) 22 січня 2020 р
The shopping streets around Wuchang District in Wuhan are very quiet. Most, if not all, shops are closed, and there are few passers by. So far - and it is early days - I have not seen any large contingents of police or People's Armed Police. pic.twitter.com/Zy0DJbTj0K- Chris Buckley储百亮(@ChuBailiang) 23 січня 2020 р
Última hora en #Wuhan : los transportes públicos quedan suspendidos. El aeropuerto y las estaciones de tren permanecerán también cerrados hasta nuevo aviso.- SedeenChina (@SedeenChina) 23 січня 2020 р
Fuente: Wuhan New #Coronavirus Infection of Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control: Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/SYuSqJqxfR
Скільки триватиме карантин у Ухані - невідомо, тому люди запасаються їжею і предметами першої необхідності. У деяких магазинах вже спорожніли прилавки.
#WuhanCoronavirus 🇨🇳- @Dystopia - #HongKong is NOT China (@ Dystopia992) 23 січня 2020 р
- With the WHOLE city locked down from today, people in #Wuhan start FIGHTING for #food & daily supplies in local supermarkets 😱
No wonder #CCPChina is sending out #army to guard major Train Stations & Airport! #ChinaPneumonia #ChinaVirus #Wuhan #WuhanSARS pic.twitter.com/kckctOjjA2
#Update Local supermarkets here in #Wuhan are running out stock #China #coronovirus #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/e00fC2UVHO- DQ (@ chiefdq_1) 23 січня 2020 р
Запобіжні заходи через вірус продовжують приймати по всьому Китаю. В аеропортах "підозрілих" пасажирів поміщають у спеціальні бокси до тих пір, поки аналізи не покажуть відсутність небезпеки.
A social media video (unverified) shows a passenger being transported out of an airport (some say Shanghai Hongqiao; some say Fujian) in a sealed moving box. #WuhanCoronavirus #WuhanOutbreak pic.twitter.com/UvTr2SbJpr- Xinyan Yu (@xinyanyu) 23 січня 2020 р
Another video from a different angle - this sealed moving box transporting sick passengers out if the airport is in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. #wuhan #wuhanvirus pic.twitter.com/KvyZ0nSXQW- Xinyan Yu (@xinyanyu) 23 січня 2020 р
Раніше OBOZREVATEL писав, що влада Китаю скасувала всі спортивні змагання як мінімум до квітня через ризик поширення смертельного коронавірусу nCoV.
Не пропусти блискавку! Підписуйся на нас в Telegram
Читайте всі новини по темі "Коронавірус 2019-nCoV" на сайті "OBOZREVATEL".