Начебто всеі вимерли: в Китаї оголосили жорсткий карантин через коронавірус. Фото і відео

Влада Китаю оголосила безстроковий карантин в місті Ухань, де почалося поширення смертельного коронавірусу nCoV.

Автобусне, залізничне і авіасполучення з містом перекрито, повідомляє Meduza. В Ухані проживають більше 11 мільйонів чоловік (щоб посмотерть фото і відео, доскрольте до кінця сторінки).

Вокзал в Ухані Meduza

З міста можна виїхати тільки на своєму автомобілі, пройшовши блокпост. Там пасажирів і водіїв перевіряють на наявність ознак захворювання.

Arriving in Wuhan. The station is, as you might expect, unusually quiet. One of the passengers pulled down his mask to have a smoke before getting back on the train. pic.twitter.com/hjTKJZg0of - Chris Buckley储百亮(@ChuBailiang) 23 січня 2020 р

At Wuhan Railway station at least I have not seen extraordinary security, or health checks - apart from what looked like a fever detector at the exit to the platform. A loudspeaker announcement tells says residents should not leave Wuhan and the station is temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/ctNBITCcII - Chris Buckley储百亮(@ChuBailiang) 23 січня 2020 р

Private cars and trucks can freely leave Wuhan, drivers and passengers get a temperature check. Vehicles also permitted to drive in. Not currently accurate to describe the city as being "locked down". pic.twitter.com/JAHzXOliJc - Tom Hancock (@hancocktom) 23 січня 2020 р

Жителі Ухані практично не виходять на вулицю, а в житлових будинках проводять дезінфекцію. При цьому роботу в місті ніхто не відміняв.

My friends 'apartment complex getting disinfected in Wuhan yesterday #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6jH3shTkOb - mxmbt2 (@ mxmbt2) 22 січня 2020 р

The shopping streets around Wuchang District in Wuhan are very quiet. Most, if not all, shops are closed, and there are few passers by. So far - and it is early days - I have not seen any large contingents of police or People's Armed Police. pic.twitter.com/Zy0DJbTj0K - Chris Buckley储百亮(@ChuBailiang) 23 січня 2020 р

Última hora en #Wuhan : los transportes públicos quedan suspendidos. El aeropuerto y las estaciones de tren permanecerán también cerrados hasta nuevo aviso.



Fuente: Wuhan New #Coronavirus Infection of Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control: Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/SYuSqJqxfR - SedeenChina (@SedeenChina) 23 січня 2020 р

Скільки триватиме карантин у Ухані - невідомо, тому люди запасаються їжею і предметами першої необхідності. У деяких магазинах вже спорожніли прилавки.

Запобіжні заходи через вірус продовжують приймати по всьому Китаю. В аеропортах "підозрілих" пасажирів поміщають у спеціальні бокси до тих пір, поки аналізи не покажуть відсутність небезпеки.

A social media video (unverified) shows a passenger being transported out of an airport (some say Shanghai Hongqiao; some say Fujian) in a sealed moving box. #WuhanCoronavirus #WuhanOutbreak pic.twitter.com/UvTr2SbJpr - Xinyan Yu (@xinyanyu) 23 січня 2020 р

Another video from a different angle - this sealed moving box transporting sick passengers out if the airport is in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. #wuhan #wuhanvirus pic.twitter.com/KvyZ0nSXQW - Xinyan Yu (@xinyanyu) 23 січня 2020 р

Раніше OBOZREVATEL писав, що влада Китаю скасувала всі спортивні змагання як мінімум до квітня через ризик поширення смертельного коронавірусу nCoV.

