Головна Новини
23 січня • оновлено в 18:22
МоваЯзык
Політика Економіка

/ Світ

Начебто всеі вимерли: в Китаї оголосили жорсткий карантин через коронавірус. Фото і відео

845
Читати матеріал російською

Влада Китаю оголосила безстроковий карантин в місті Ухань, де почалося поширення смертельного коронавірусу nCoV.

Автобусне, залізничне і авіасполучення з містом перекрито, повідомляє Meduza. В Ухані проживають більше 11 мільйонів чоловік (щоб посмотерть фото і відео, доскрольте до кінця сторінки).

Вокзал в Ухані

Вокзал в Ухані

Meduza

З міста можна виїхати тільки на своєму автомобілі, пройшовши блокпост. Там пасажирів і водіїв перевіряють на наявність ознак захворювання.

Новини
Коронавірус поширюється: ще три країни підтвердили випадки захворювання

Жителі Ухані практично не виходять на вулицю, а в житлових будинках проводять дезінфекцію. При цьому роботу в місті ніхто не відміняв.

Скільки триватиме карантин у Ухані - невідомо, тому люди запасаються їжею і предметами першої необхідності. У деяких магазинах вже спорожніли прилавки.

Запобіжні заходи через вірус продовжують приймати по всьому Китаю. В аеропортах "підозрілих" пасажирів поміщають у спеціальні бокси до тих пір, поки аналізи не покажуть відсутність небезпеки.

Раніше OBOZREVATEL писав, що влада Китаю скасувала всі спортивні змагання як мінімум до квітня через ризик поширення смертельного коронавірусу nCoV.

Не пропусти блискавку! Підписуйся на нас в Telegram

Читайте всі новини по темі "Коронавірус 2019-nCoV" на сайті "OBOZREVATEL".

Автор
Карина Бондаренко
Тема
Коронавірус 2019-nCoV
Місце
Китай Ухань
Поділитися у Facebook
0
Коментарі
0
1
Смішно
0
Цікаво
0
Сумно
0
Треш
Чтобы проголосовать за комментарий или оставить свой комментарий на сайте, в свою учетную запись MyOboz или зарегистрируйтесь, если её ещё нет.
Зарегистрироваться
Показать комментарии
Новые
Старые
Лучшие
Худшие
Комментарии на сайте не модерированы

Новини світу

Топпублікації

Топблоги