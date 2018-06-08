THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #19 49

The topics:

- Ukraine made a big step towards the creation of an anti-corruption court.

- Putin "do not think" swap Ukrainian filmmaker Sentsov.

- Fire in Chernobyl: Kiev reassures about radioactivity.

- Austria and Italy support a lifting of EU sanctions against Moscow.

In the studio:

Sergej Sumlenny, Director of a Kyiv office of a Heinrich-Boell-Foundation. He has a PhD in political sciences.

Skype:

Violeta Moskalu, Founder of the Global Ukraine Foundation