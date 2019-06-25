ГоловнаНовини
Кращі міста для яскравих фото в Instagram: топ-5

Щодня мільйони користувачів Insragram публікують фото з різних міст світу. Особливою популярністю в соціальній мережі користуються блоги, візуальна складова яких не поступається текстовій. Чим яскравіші та красивіші знімки - тим більше уваги отримує власник аккаунта.

OBOZREVATEL пропонує читачеві дізнатися топ-5 найяскравіших міст, в яких вийде зробити ідеальні фото для Instagram.

Брюссель, Бельгія

Pic it around, Street Sunset 🌇. . Pôr do Sol em Brussels. . #eu #brussels #bruxelas #bruxelles #belgium #belgica #europe #aroundtheworld #pic #photo #iphonepic #exploretheworld #gothere #lovelife #amazingworld #travelling #traveller #viage #gooutside #livelife #visitbrussels

Публікація від Pic.It.Around (@ pic.it.around)

Brussels🌷 # visitbrussels #brussels

Публікація від Ana🌹 (@ ninise05)

Париж, Франція

Into the modern city. #OneDirection #Paris #france #city #green #bluesky #blue #street #arcdetriomphe #aizadastraveller

Публікація від Aizad Ali (@amazingaizad)

印象很深刻是從達文西密碼開始認識了羅浮宮,如今看見金字塔地標便覺得興奮!兩週的假期也在這劃下完美 🔚期待下站旅行#Louvre #Bonjour #Roma #ltaly #Firenze #europe # france #paris #latoureiffel

Публікація від McQueen✨✨ 진백 징 🚏 (@mcqueen__________mq)

Нью-Йорк, США

My New York classic. Still in love with this tower 🎒🥾📸. . . . . . . #ny #nyc #newyork #nycnightlife #nycphotographer #instagramnyc #nyclife #goals #newyorkcity #newyorknewyork #love #photography #photographylovers #photographyislife #photographyeveryday #travel #traveller #ig_great_pics #travelphotography #ig_captures # nbc4ny # abc7ny #just_unitedstates #made_in_nyc #topnewyorkphoto #thisisnewyorkcity

Публікація від Evgenii Prosk (@ dr.prosk)

Лондон, Великобританія

Night flight - the Emirates Air Line Gondola station in the blue hour . - - #emiratesairlinelondon #london #tfl #transportforlondon #cablecar #london_city_photo #londonphotography #timeoutlondon #londonarchitecture #londoncityworld #londonsbest #visitlondon #britains_talent #cityscape #londonatnight #nightshooterz #uk_potd #appicoftheweek #urbanphotography #repostmyfujifilm #bestcitybreaks #ig_travel #ig_destination #igersbirmingham @visitengland @fujifilmx_uk @visitbritaingcc @photosofbritain @lovegreatbritain @britains_talent @tflhalloffame @transportforlondon @emirates @london_gurus @london @londondisclosure @ london4all @london_metropolis @its_so_london @toplondonphoto @best_london_photos

Публікація від Dave Fieldhouse (@davefphotos)

What a gorgeous place 💕 • • • • • • • • • #london #england #lovegreatbritain #london_city_photo #gloriousbritain #stunninguk #genuinebritain #shotoniphone #iphoto #iphonegrapher #architecture #itsolondon #prettycitylondon #prettylittlelondon #street #londonstreets #bestunitedkingdom #travel #travelgram #photosofbritain #photosofengland #capturingbritain #igersuk #igdaily

Публікація від Ybera-Hudson | Travel 🇬🇧 (@hudson_yorkshire)

#london_city_photo #london #sky_lovers #sky #clouds #travelphotography #huawei #discovereurope #discover_earth #Travelgram #Travelphotography #love #photooftheday #instagood #picoftheday #instapic #awesome #igdaily #beautifuldestinations #awesomeglobe #awesomeearth #worldtravelpics #ig_travel #nationaldestinations #earthfocus #travelgram #bestplacetogo #traveldiaries #igtravel #travelpics #love #towerbridge #londonbridge

Публікація від 🦓 (@aszevska)

Барселона, Іспанія

Sisters 👭. . . . . . . #barcelona #spain #catalunya # cataluña # casabatlló #batllo #traveling #tb #tbt #summer #holidays #sky #travelgram #travelholic #iamtb #colorful #blue #barcelonacity #photooftheday #picoftoday #bestoftheday #gaudi #gaudiarchitecture

Публікація від Caraly (@caralinski)

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, раніше були названі найдорожчі міста світу за вартістю базових товарів і послуг. Перше місце в рейтингу зайняли відразу три міста – Париж, Гонконг і Сінгапур.

