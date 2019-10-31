Триразовий олімпійський чемпіон серйозно постраждав від рідкісної недуги

Триразовий чемпіон Олімпійських ігор з академічного веслування з Великобританії Піт Рід переніс "мозковий удар" і виявився паралізованим нижче грудей.
"Спинальні інсульти трапляються рідко. Через них спинний мозок не насичується киснем, що може вбити клітини, які передають сигнал від мозку до нижньої частини тіла (як в моєму випадку). Лікарі не можуть визначити, що викликало мій інсульт. Все відбулося в середині хребта", - написав 38-річний Рід у себе в Instagram.
За словами спортсмена він з великою ймовірністю ніколи не відновиться.
"Існує дуже маленький шанс, що я не відновлюсь, але є також і дуже маленький шанс, що відновлення буде повним. Швидше за все, буде щось середнє. В якійсь мірі це залежить від тих ушкоджень, що ми не бачимо, і від реабілітації", - уточнив Рід.
Public SitRep: Today is #WorldStrokeDay so I thought I would update you on my current situation . Spinal strokes are very rare. They essentially starve the spinal cord of oxygen which can kill off the cells that transmit the signals sent between the brain and (in my case) the lower body. Doctors can not be certain what caused my stroke . It was in the middle of my spine so I'm currently paralysed beneath my chest . Prognosis: there is no crystal ball. There is a very small chance I will make no recovery and a very small chance I will make a full recovery . Much more likely it will be somewhere in between . To what extent depends on the extent of the damage (which we can not see) and how well I rehab. All the other news is great. My arms are still strong and my brain is still as average as it ever was . My personal support network continues to be bombproof (thank you so much) and I am handling myself every bit as well as you would hope . I'm keeping a diary of this whole experience - the ups, downs, challenges, triumphs. I'll keep odd posts coming. Until then, enjoy the rugby (if you're going to spend a prolonged period in hospital , it may as well be during the 2019 Rugby World Cup). Onwards. • Thank you for all the comments on my last post . Thanks also to all of you who have offered to help ... right now I do not even know what to ask for . I feel like I have everything I need at this stage .
Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, дворазова олімпійська чемпіонка з велоспорту на треку німкеня Крістіна Фогель виявилася паралізованою після падіння на тренуванні. Вона отримала важку травму хребта і вже перенесла кілька операцій.
