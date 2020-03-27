Головна Новини
27 березня • оновлено в 16:58
Боєць UFC вирубив незнайомця на вулиці й опублікував відео нокауту

Американський боєць UFC Майк Перрі не зміг стриматися та нокаутував незнайомця, який ображав його на вулиці та першим вдарив його по обличчю. Пізніше ролик з'явився у нього в Instagram.

"Він вдарив мене в обличчя, тому всі й почали знімати відео. Я знайшов вільний простір, а він продовжував розмахувати своїми кулаками. Коли я встав у бойову стійку, він відволікся і пропустив удар. Тільки так це можна було закінчити. Я міг добити його на землі, але відійшов, щоб поговорити з поліцією", – підписав він відео, опубліковане в Instagram.

Майк Перрі

Майк Перрі

Heavy.com

Goin to the beach boy! #Tbt #ViralChallenge #YOLO He'd actually just punched me in the mouth . (Why do you think they started recording) I created space, he followed with his fists balled. As I stepped into position around the girl he either flinched or got distracted from what his drunk ass was doing which was harassing me . He would not stop so I ended it. I threw the jab / hook split seconds before he looked to the left . I could've continued to ground and pound him to death but walked away and spoke to the police . For any of you acting like you've ever done anything for me please believe you play with fire you're gonna get burned . If you can mind your space and social distance yourself from my personal bubble than anything can be resolved through conversation . Judge me all you want you bunch of cry to get your way hypocrite's but I live an honest life and am the most truthful person I know . I share my life with all of you watching so please believe if you feel like you want to butt into anything you were not involved in than you , yo mama, yo daddy, yo wife, husbands, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, and grandma's and grandpa's can get these pro fighter hands too since it's ok to hit me but not ok when I hit back . Check yo selves!

Публікація від Platinum Mike Perry (@platinummikeperry)

Перрі також зазначив, що він вчинив, як будь-яка нормальна людина, яку ображають – захистив себе. На рахунку бійця 13 перемог і 6 поразок в 19 поєдинках.

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, непереможний боєць UFC Паулу Коста відправив у глухий нокаут зірку YouTube Логана Пола.

