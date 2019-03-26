Модель набрала вагу та прославилася

Манекенниця Християна Казакова стала зіркою після того, як набрала вагу і потрапила в популярне шоу "Топ-модель по-американськи".
Як повідомляє Medialeaks, дівчина все життя заганяла себе під стандарти краси виснажливими дієтами, поки не полюбила себе такою, яка є.
Християна живе і працює в США з відомими модельєрами, продовжуючи боротися зі стандартами жіночої краси. Після того, як набрала вагу, стала успішною і популярною моделлю. У 2017 році вона влаштувала партизанський показ на Таймс-сквер, в якому брали участь моделі з розтяжками, шрамами та целюлітом. Таким чином дівчина затролила популярний бренд спідньої білизни Victoria Secret.
Християна Казакова
Instagram @ khrystyana
Дівчина не відмовляє собі в їжі, що не заважає їй дефілювати на подіумах Тижня моди. Хоча в мережі вона все ж стикається з несхваленням людей, які віддають перевагу бачити моделей, які підходять під параметри 90-60-90.
Не так давно вона навіть опублікувала пост в Instagram, закликавши користувачів не вішати ярлики, бути добрішими і не ранити один одного.
Dear triggered ones. The ones, who are so incredibly hurt when seeing a photo of whomever you thought should be your exact way , looking up to your exact frozen in time expectations but suddenly looks thicker , or thinner, older, younger, undone, too done etc, extravagant , too loud, too silent. Dear triggered ones. I'm sorry for the hell that we have created in our minds , I'm sorry we have to torture ourselves for being the control freaks we do not realize that we were ., In sorry our self hate causes our suffering and causes others to suffer. While I deal with many messages people feeling "sad" and "angry" when I look / act differently from the box I was put in their minds (sometimes im too thick for others too thin), I recognize my own pain in theirs. And how hard I've been working towards self acceptance . Do you think I do not get triggered when I see people I admire suddenly change their way ? Or when their photos make them look different from my narrow minded expectations ? Heck yeah I do. Do Deeply covered desires for some kind of love cause that ? Or because Ive never actually acknowledged THEM as their own people and their unique individualities but instead i saw myself in them ? The kind of self that walks a thin line between love and hate ? ... Shallow one that expresses things it often regrets about later . Acknowledging this, may I just open up a little window to something , please? .. Let's NOT alienate and condemn each other when one is triggered and hurt , when one polices us and tells us how to be just because they are not comfortable ( yet) with us being ALL IT, outside limitations and labels we are prescribed. Labels we prescribed to each other. We all already know we are beyond any possible label or hard idea , we are actually made of the same love dust and we CAN see through the eye of love even when one is vailed . Let's please be open. Nobody is too anything. As long as we acknowledge our true shared empathetic power . - Khrystyana - # selflove # selfacceptance # forgiveness # truth # loveeach # youareenough # bodyimage # togethernness # onelove # oneworld # confidence # empowerment (pics taken less than 1 min apart)
