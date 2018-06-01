THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #18 61

The topics:

- The case of the Russian journalist Arkadi Babtchenko in Ukraine

- Hunger protests of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia: Balukh, Sentsov, Kolchenko

- Trump-Kim summit still uncertain after meetings with North Korea

- The consequences of the visit of Emmanuel Macron in Russia on the French public opinion

- The West is offering Moscow another deal instead of second “Yalta”

In the studio:

George G. Grabowicz, Professor of Ukrainian Literature at Harvard University

By Skype:

Emmanuel DUPUY, President of the Institute European Perspective & Security - IPSE