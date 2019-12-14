Головна Новини
14 грудня • оновлено в 04:14
МоваЯзык
Головна Блоги
Турция Туреччина Египет Єгипет Кипр Кіпр Хорватия Хорватія Болгария Болгарія Греция Греція Черногория Чорногорія Италия Італія Франция Франція Испания Іспанія Польша Польща

/ Місця

Пляж у Каліфорнії засипали тисячі риб в формі пеніса: дивовижні фото

1.3т
Читати матеріал російською

Пляж у Каліфорнії несподівано покрився пульсуючими морськими хробаками, які в народі прозвали рибою-пенісом.

Про це повідомив журнал Bay Nature в своєму Instagram. "Наступного разу, коли підете на пляж, просто уявіть, що в декількох сантиметрах під вами копошаться тисячі рожевих сосисок", - написали в мережі.

Пляж у Каліфорнії засипали тисячі риб в формі пеніса: дивовижні фото

Зазвичай ці черв'яки живуть під шаром піску, але в районі пляжу Дрейкс-Біч сталося кілька сильних штормів, і в результаті безхребетні опинилися без шару піску над собою.

Новини
Український курорт атакували величезні медузи
Пляж у Каліфорнії засипали тисячі риб в формі пеніса: дивовижні фото
Пляж у Каліфорнії засипали тисячі риб в формі пеніса: дивовижні фото

SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms-called fat innkeeper worms, or "penis fish" -were found on Drake's Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America , but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone , leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface . 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand . 🙃. . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio ! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)

Публікація від Bay Nature Magazine (@baynaturemagazine)

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, в серпні в мережі з'явилося страшне відео з курорту Азовського моря – Генічеська Херсонської області. Весь берег там був усипаний медузами.

Підпишись на наш Telegram. Надсилаємо лише "гарячі" новини!

Автор
Юрко Медяник
Місце
США
Поділитися у Facebook
0
Коментарі
1
2
Смішно
2
Цікаво
1
Сумно
2
Треш
Чтобы проголосовать за комментарий или оставить свой комментарий на сайте, в свою учетную запись MyOboz или зарегистрируйтесь, если её ещё нет.
Зарегистрироваться
Показать комментарии
Новые
Старые
Лучшие
Худшие
Комментарии на сайте не модерированы

Новини подорожей

Топпублікації

Топблоги