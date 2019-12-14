Пляж у Каліфорнії засипали тисячі риб в формі пеніса: дивовижні фото

Пляж у Каліфорнії несподівано покрився пульсуючими морськими хробаками, які в народі прозвали рибою-пенісом.
Про це повідомив журнал Bay Nature в своєму Instagram. "Наступного разу, коли підете на пляж, просто уявіть, що в декількох сантиметрах під вами копошаться тисячі рожевих сосисок", - написали в мережі.
Зазвичай ці черв'яки живуть під шаром піску, але в районі пляжу Дрейкс-Біч сталося кілька сильних штормів, і в результаті безхребетні опинилися без шару піску над собою.
SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms-called fat innkeeper worms, or "penis fish" -were found on Drake's Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America , but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone , leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface . 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand . 🙃. . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio ! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)
