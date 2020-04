Прибрала щоки і звузила підборіддя: що зробила зі своїм обличчям знаменита ангел Victoria's Secret Джіджі Хадід

CHANEL, on ice. ✨ Was so grateful and proud to close the @chanelofficial show this morning with two angels who light up so many work days and Fashion Month moments for me @iamhyunjishin and @mona_tougaard 🖤 thank you @virginieviard @aurelieduclos @amandaharlech and the whole team for this special moment- we had so much fun :) ⛸

Допіс, Поширення Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) 3 Бер 2020 р. про 9:18 PST