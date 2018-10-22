''Я інвалід'': відома голлівудська актриса невиліковно хвора

Знаменита голлівудська актриса Сельма Блер зізналася, що багато років страждає від невиліковної хвороби.
Про стан свого здоров'я Блер відверто розповіла на своїй сторінці в Instagram.
Голлівудська актриса заявила, що вже 15 років бореться з розсіяним склерозом (хронічним захворюванням центральної нервової системи). Хвороба не тільки забирає чимало сил Сальми, а й іноді впливає на її рівновагу.
"Я інвалід. Часом я не стримуюсь на ногах, випускаю речі. Моя пам'ять затуманюється", - зізналася вона.
16 серпня 2018 року зірці поставили діагноз розсіяний склероз.
"Симптоми у мене виявлялися багато років, але я ніколи не ставилася до цього серйозно... У мене ця невиліковна хвороба прогресує не менше 15 років. Я дізналася про це і розповіла близьким", - додала вона.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago . And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants , pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself . I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps . But we are doing it. And I laugh and I do not know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best . Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @ noah.d.newman. My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something . #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member ... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others . And even to myself. You can not get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I do not have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow . I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse . I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges . And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri . I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve . I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family ... you know who you are.
Відзначимо, Блер знялася в таких фільмах, як "Блондинка в законі", "Крихітка", "Хеллбой: Герой із пекла".
