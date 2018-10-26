МоваЯзык
Прийміть участь
в розіграші
екшн-камери Взяти участь
Приз
Реєстрація
СпортLady

/Шоубіз

Телеведучу зацькували за фото з мертвими козами і оленем

6.1тЧитати матеріал російською

Американську телеведучу Ларису Світлик розкритикували через фото з убитими нею тваринами. Користувачі соцмереж назвали її хвастощі мисливськими трофеями неприпустимими.

Ведуча опублікувала в Instagram кілька знімків, де вона у камуфляжній формі позує біля убитих тварин — диких кіз і оленів.

Новини
В Україні можуть заборонити деяких домашніх тварин: що відомо про скандальне нововведення

Кадри були зроблені під час зйомок її телешоу про полювання. Всі фото жінка супроводила захопленими коментарями.

"Красива дика коза на острові Айлей у Шотландії. Таке класне полювання! Вони живуть біля самої кромки скель острова і добре вміють ховатися. Ми тяжко полювали два дні, і нарешті натрапили на цю групу. Зробили чудовий постріл з 200 ярдів і застрелили її", — раділа журналістка.

Підписників Світлик обурили її хвастощі жорстоким вбивством.

"Від усіх шотландців — ми тебе назад не чекаємо", "Будь ласка, більше ніколи не затьмарюй наші прекрасні шотландські береги", — написали користувачі з Шотландії.

🙌 that curl ~ having the time of our lives hunting Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🙌

Публікація від Larysa Unleashed (@larysaunleashed)

Багато хто називав її злочинницею і вбивцею, а також вказали, що Світлик у своїй передачі часто говорить про єднання з природою, а сама нападала на беззахисних травоїдних, які не могли нікому нашкодити.

A Caribou hunt I will never forget ~ DIY style since our guides had to help another hunter collect a muskox . Jason and I ventured off ourselves after Caribou. We climbed the mighty mountain we were told they had seen a big one only to reach the top and realized we got beat to that spot already by the Natives . We watched as they packed out meat and I remember feeling extremely discouraged . With just a GPS in our hands with only a pin drop where camp was (Since I did not pre download the maps for Greenland ) we decided to trek off in search of caribou . Where the native hunter's footprints ended is where we headed . We prayed the reason was not because it was too dangerous to continue since we did not know this terrain but decided to keep climbing until we found caribou . There were caribou tracks everywhere but no sign of the actually caribou . We kept trucking, body in full exhaustion mode and could not find any water . I remember breaking an icicle and pretending it was flavored just to get myself to keep going . We were getting further and further from camp and we were about to start heading back until we spotted a female and baby run out infront of us 100 yards away! They spooked us as much as we spooked them . I decided to climb 500 yards to the edge to see if I could find anymore on a last attempt . To my surprise we found a group not extremely far and we made it happen on the last day and in the last safe hour . We still had a 5 mile journey back to camp and wanted to get off the mountain before it got dark because of how dangerous it was and since we ventured so far we did not know exactly where the safest place for us to do that was . Definitely the fastest cape and butchering job Jason and I have ever done . The pack out was definitely not light and we made it off the mountain at dark with another 2 1/2 miles still to walk to camp. I will never forget the moment when the rest of the crew came to look for us because they were worried we have not returned yet . The expression they had when they saw what we were packing and accomplished was priceless . Caribou never tasted so good before and I definitely earned this bull . @gunwerks @nightforce_optics @skbcases

Публікація від Larysa Unleashed (@larysaunleashed)

Зазначимо, Лариса Світлик веде шоу Larysa Unleashed, де розповідає про фауну різних країн і разом зі своєю командою виходить на полювання на місцевих диких тварин.

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL раніше, у Херсоні можуть повбивати всіх бездомних собак і котів. Це потрібно, кажуть чиновники, щоб уникнути епідемії африканської чуми свиней.

Місце
Шотландія
Об'єкти
тваринивбивство
Поділитися у Facebook
2
Коментарі
37
0
Смішно
3
Цікаво
18
Сумно
15
Треш
Чтобы проголосовать за комментарий или оставить свой комментарий на сайте, в свою учетную запись MyOboz или зарегистрируйтесь, если её ещё нет.
Зарегистрироваться
Показать комментарии
Новые
Старые
Лучшие
Худшие
Комментарии на сайте не модерированы
Ilchenko Tamara
Ilchenko Tamara
Жах. І неприємно ще й тому, що судячи з її прізвища, вона може бути етнічною українкою. Ніколи не розуміла, яке взагалі може бути задоволення від вбивства. Психічно нормальними таких людей вважати не можна. Їх треба лікувати.
Показать комментарий полностью
Ответить
0
0
Перейро Себастьян
Перейро Себастьян
От сука, ей что жрать нечего??? Жиру бесятся...
Показать комментарий полностью
Ответить
0
0

Наші блоги