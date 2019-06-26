Єлизавета ІІ обдарувала улюбленицю Міддлтон почесною посадою

Єлизавета II поступилася своїм місцем у Королівському фотографічному суспільстві для дружини свого онука принца Вільяма Кейт Міддлтон.
На офіційній сторінці Кенсингтонського палацу в Instgaram повідомили, що герцогиня Кембриджська негайно приєдналася до школярів для участі в сесіях у Лондоні.
"Семінар показав, як фотографія надає універсальну мову для молодих осіб, щоб виразити себе і вивчити свої думки та почуття. В рамках своєї багаторічної роботи в ранні роки Герцогиня виконує місію за підтримкою таких організацій, як "Action for Children", які прагнуть дати кожній дитині сприятливі умови на початку життєвого шляху", – йдеться в повідомленні.
Міддлтон приступила до обов'язків
Instgaram @kensingtonroyal
Благодійній організації цього року виповнюється 150 років. Її було створено для допомоги дітям, у яких є проблеми зі здоров'ям або із вразливих верств населення. Єлизавета II була патроном суспільства протягом 67 років.
Єлизавета II c камерою
Instgaram @kensingtonroyal
Так як її наступниця Міддлтон захоплювалася раніше фотографією, ця посада дісталася саме їй. Крім того, королева вкотре продемонструвала свою симпатію до дружини онука.
На зустріч із дітьми Кейт прийшла в легкій і скромній сукні з коричневим і зеленим візерунком і закритих босоніжках. Вона зняла із себе всі аксесуари та обрала стриманий макіяж.
Кейт Міддлтон
Instgaram @kensingtonroyal
Instgaram @kensingtonroyal
Instgaram @kensingtonroyal
Instgaram @kensingtonroyal
Instgaram @kensingtonroyal
Instgaram @kensingtonroyal
📸 Learning photography is a fun and engaging way to help young people develop confidence and self -expression, and to help develop new skills - today The Duchess of Cambridge joined two of her patronages , Action for Children and the Royal Photographic Society, for a special photography workshop. The Duchess of Cambridge joined Josh, and young people from Action for Children for the sessions run by the Royal Photographic Society , which covered elements of photography including portraits, light and colour. The workshop, run by RPS honorary fellows Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden , highlighted how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings . As part of her longstanding work on early years The Duchess is on a mission to support organisations like Action for Children , that aim to give every child the best possible start in life . Action for Children, who are marking their 150th anniversary this year, are committed to helping vulnerable children, young people, and their families, across the UK. The charity's 7,000 staff and volunteers operated over 522 services in the UK, improving the lives of 301,000 children, teenagers, parents and carers last year. The Royal Photographic Society, of whom The Duchess today became Patron, is one of the world's oldest photographic societies . It was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography . Her Majesty The Queen passed the patronage to The Duchess , after having held the role for 67 years. @actionforchildrenuk @royalphotographicsociety
Her Majesty The Queen became Patron of the Royal Photographic Society , one of the world's oldest photographic societies, in 1952. Today The Queen has passed the patronage of the Royal Photographic Society to The Duchess of Cambridge , ahead of The Duchess's visit to a photography workshop run by The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children , another of The Duchess's patronages. The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography , and in the same year received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert . The Duchess of Cambridge has a longstanding interest in photography , and this patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing , particularly for children and young people. Swipe to see some of The Duchess's photographs taken over the past few years of her family . 📷 PA / Kensington Palace / HRH The Duchess of Cambridge @royalphotographicsociety @actionforchildrenuk
Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, нещодавно таблоїди писали, що у принца Вільяма був роман на стороні з подругою Кейт Міддлтон Роуз Ханбері в період третьої вагітності дружини. Представники королівської сім'ї ігнорували чутки, але пізніше спростували домисли.
Герцогиня Кембриджська серйозно посварилася після чуток про зраду Вільяма з подругою – 35-річною Роуз Ханбері. Причина сварки між подругами тоді не розкривалася.
Пізніше Кейт Міддлтон і передбачувана коханка принца вперше зустрілися на світському заході. Детальніше про те, що трапилося, читайте за цим посиланням. Західні таблоїди також поширили інформацію, що Міддлтон може бути вагітною.
Не набридаємо! Тільки найважливіше - підписуйся на наш Telegram-канал