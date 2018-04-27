THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #13

- Historical meeting: Leaders of North and South Koreas shake hands

- Trump meets with Macron at White House

- Trump hosts France's President Macron

- Russia should cease aggression in Donbas, - U.S. Department of State

- NATO and Washington worry about Russian subs in the High North

- French Spring Festival 2018 in Ukraine (very short)

Igor Ouvaroff, a French artist, he is participating at the French Spring. He has now an exhibition at Museum of art gallery of Kiev former Museum of Russian Art.

By Skype

Alexandre Melnik, Professor of geopolitics at ICN Business School France, author

Former soviet diplomat who passed to the west.