THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #11

THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #1162
Topics:
1. Are we heading to a war? Russia and the US are exchanging threats and mustering forces to Syrian coast
2. Poroshenko asks government to stop Ukraine’s participation in CIS statutory bodies
3. Poroshenko: There will be no better opportunity for rapprochement with the EU and NATO
4.E-Declaration for NGOs and activists
5. The year before the election: between whom will Ukrainians choose
Melinda Haring
editor of the Atlantic Council's UkraineAlert blog and a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.