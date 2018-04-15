THE WESTERN VOICE WITH OLIVIER VEDRINE #11

Topics:

1. Are we heading to a war? Russia and the US are exchanging threats and mustering forces to Syrian coast

2. Poroshenko asks government to stop Ukraine’s participation in CIS statutory bodies

3. Poroshenko: There will be no better opportunity for rapprochement with the EU and NATO

4.E-Declaration for NGOs and activists

5. The year before the election: between whom will Ukrainians choose

Melinda Haring

editor of the Atlantic Council's UkraineAlert blog and a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.