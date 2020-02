Зірки українського спорту пристрасно відзначили День Валентина - фото

You are the best in the whole world🖤 The best husband 🖤 The best friend 🖤 Love you ... 🖤 Photo: @gaeva_ksusha 📸. . . . #family #love #photoshoot #loveyou #smile #ukraine #sportfamily #photo #happy #familyphoto

A post shared by MARYNA BEKH-ROMANCHUK (@marynabekh) on Feb 14, 2020 at 5:18 am PST