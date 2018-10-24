''Якщо не принесеш, не отримаєш!'' У Хабіба висунули ультиматум МакГрегору

Менеджер російського бійця Хабіба Нурмагомедова Алі Абдель-Азіз жорстко висловився на адресу ірландця Конора МакГрегора, який заявив про намір провести реванш із суперником з РФ. Після поразки в бою 6 жовтня "Ноторіус" пропонував дагестанцю 15 млн доларів за ще один поєдинок, але той відповів відмовою.
Абдель-Азіз зажадав від Конора 100 млн доларів, при цьому принизивши його в соціальній мережі Instagram.
"Тепер ти прагнеш реваншу, але його не буде. Якщо ти не принесеш нам 100 млн, твоя дупа не отримає матч-реванш. Відкрий алкогольний магазин і зосередься на продажі алкоголю, особливо після всього того лайна, яке ти наговорив. Просто стули пельку та рухайся далі", — написав менеджер Хабіба.
First of all the champion @khabib_nurmagomedov is too busy enjoying his life and his family and does not give a shit what anyone says but this is my response to this weak soul , him and his sorry ass team already making some stupid ass excuses . 1) When a man gets held against his will and listens to you gasp for air , hopeless on your back how do you win a fight ? If this was a street fight you'd be done . You got out grappled and out wrestled, looking like a little child. 2) Second round - the wrestler / grappler out struck you and hit you with a K Bomb and put you on your ass , taken down and hit with missile strikes from the guard and getting smashed in front of your whole family & crew. 3) Khabib stood the whole round with you to make a point that you're a front runner . If you can knock someone else you give up like you did 5 times in your fighting career. THEN YOU MENTIONED THIS IS ONLY BUSINESS YOU PUT YOUR WHITE FLAG IN THE MIDDLE OF BATTLE 4th round - God put mercy in Khabibs heart and decided to show the world you're a tap machine and put on a neck crank that was not even a choke. The proper technique is 2 on 1 try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank . You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap . It's embarrassing, if you would have beat Khabib. It would have been fair and square you win w no excuses . Now If you can not make us 100m we know you can not go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch . Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the shit you talked . Just stfu and move on. @ufc # 100mill
Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, Хабіб Нурмагомедов кинув виклик легендарному американському боксеру Флойду Мейвезеру. Зі свого боку Флойд погодився на проведення бою за правилами боксу.