Спортсменка-зірка шоу на Netflix раптово померла в 22 роки

Японська рестлерка Хана Кімура, зірка шоу "Дом с терасою" на Netflix, померла в 22 роки, повідомляє Variety.

Stardom fans,



We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.



Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.



We appreciate your support during this difficult time.