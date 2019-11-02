Головна Новини
Український фітнестренер Микола Боровець став справжньою зіркою інтернету після того, як опублікував свій неймовірний трюк зі штангою.

На відео 21-річний рівнянин виконує зворотне сальто, тримаючи в руках важкий гриф з накинутими на нього млинцями. Цей ролик розлетівся не тільки по всій Україні, а й по всьому світу, зібравши на різних платформах мільйони переглядів і десятки тисяч коментарів.

Крім цього фантастичного стрибка Боровець успішно демонструє і інші не менш ефектні трюки.

Українець Лень виконав елегантний трюк у матчі НБА

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, чемпіон світу і дворазовий чемпіон Європи з дзюдо українець Георгій Зантарая запустив новий челендж.

На своїй сторінці в Instagram дзюдоїст опублікував відео, на якому він 8 разів за 13 секунд кинув опудало на прогин, а в підписі до ролика запропонував іншим українським спортсменам похвалитися своїми досягненнями.

