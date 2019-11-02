Український фітнестренер Микола Боровець став справжньою зіркою інтернету після того, як опублікував свій неймовірний трюк зі штангою.
На відео 21-річний рівнянин виконує зворотне сальто, тримаючи в руках важкий гриф з накинутими на нього млинцями. Цей ролик розлетівся не тільки по всій Україні, а й по всьому світу, зібравши на різних платформах мільйони переглядів і десятки тисяч коментарів.
Backflip with barbell🙃🏋️♂️ • • • # manhattanfitnessclub # naturalbodybuilding # flexibility # mobility # functionaltraining # sidesplit # frontsplit # gymnastics # acrobatics # jcvd # muscles # muscle # vandamme # jeanclaudevandamme # rivne # training # trainhard # rivneboys # gum # lifetimenatural # fitnesmotivation # fitness
Крім цього фантастичного стрибка Боровець успішно демонструє і інші не менш ефектні трюки.
Magical benchpress • • • # liftlife # armworkout # armsday # bigarms # bicepworkout # lifetimenatural # barbellworkout # abdominais # sportfaza # sidesplit # frontsplit # powerliftingwatch # powerliftingmeet # powerliftinglifestyle # gymroutine # tricepworkout # gymbro # qadsworkout # leggains # chestdayworkout # goldenaesthetics # rawpowerlifting # deadlifttillimitead # overheadpress # pullday # sholuderpress # dumbbellworkout # lowerbody # chinups # gymgang
Backflip + double-unders🙃🤯😵 • • • # crossfitrivne # crossfitukraine # lifetimenatural # crossfitgymnastics # handstandpushup # jumpropeisasport # jumpropedudes # jumpropeworkout # doublejump # dubleunders # backflips # acrotraining # acrobaticgymnastics # gymnasticstraining # rivneboys # rovno # rivne # ukrainesport # manhattanfitnessclub # doubleunder
😈 • • • @functional_athletic @spectacular @superhumanspower # manhattanfitnessclub # naturalbodybuilding # flexibility # mobility # functionaltraining # sidesplit # frontsplit # gymnastics # acrobatics # jcvd # muscles # muscle # vandamme # jeanclaudevandamme # rivne # training # trainhard # rivneboys # gum # lifetimenatural # fitnesmotivation # fitness
Frontsplit with a barbell 😈🤯😵 • • • # manhattanfitnessclub # naturalbodybuilding # flexibility # mobility # functionaltraining # sidesplit # frontsplit # gymnastics # acrobatics # jcvd # muscles # muscle # vandamme # jeanclaudevandamme # rivne # training # trainhard # rivneboys # gum # lifetimenatural # fitnesmotivation # fitness
My hands can replace my legs💪😁 • • • # lifetimenatural # manhattanfitnessclub # rivne # fitness # fit # physique # traininghard # biceps # muscle # hardwork # mensphysique # strong # train # shredded # calisthenics # workhard # training # rivne # ukraine # gorillagang # naturalbodybuilding # balance # functionaltraining # acrobatics # gumnastics # ukraine
#balanceboard 2x16 kg #kettlebells @guiltykilla @ alexa_popovich1985 @functional_athletic @spectacular @superhumanspower @monkey_balance @ ex_board.com.ua • • • # manhattanfitnessclub # workout24 # trainer # fitness # fit # traininghard # dsworkout # muscle # hardwork # handstand # strong # train # gym # workout # sport # athletics # transformation # calisthenics # workhard # training # rivne # ukraine # strengthproject # naturalbodybuilding # balance # functionaltraining # acrobatics # gumnastics
#turkishgetup 80 kg my weight 88 kg • • • @manhattan_fitness_rv @functional_athletic @spectacular @superhumanspower @victorblud @guiltykilla @ruslan_jaguar @pavelnagievv # manhattanfitnessclub # турецкійпод'ем # trainer # fitness # fit # physique # traininghard # biceps # muscle # hardwork # ukraine # strong # train # shredded # gym # workout # sport # athletics # rivne # calisthenics # workhard # training # rivne # ukraine # gorillagang # naturalbodybuilding # balance # functionaltraining # acrobatics # gumnastics
Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, чемпіон світу і дворазовий чемпіон Європи з дзюдо українець Георгій Зантарая запустив новий челендж.
На своїй сторінці в Instagram дзюдоїст опублікував відео, на якому він 8 разів за 13 секунд кинув опудало на прогин, а в підписі до ролика запропонував іншим українським спортсменам похвалитися своїми досягненнями.
Про спорт і не тільки – в нашому Instagram!