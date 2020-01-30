Дружина Браянта виступила з першою заявою після загибелі баскетболіста

Дружина легендарного баскетболіста "Лейкерс" Кобі Браянта Ванесса вперше відреагувала на смерть чоловіка та дочки в результаті аварії вертольота.
"Ми з дівчатками хотіли б подякувати мільйонам людей за підтримку та любов у цей непростий час. Дякуємо вам за молитви. Ми дійсно їх потребуємо. Ми спустошені через раптову загибель мого чоловіка і моєї чудової дочки Джанни", – написала Ванесса під фото в Instagram.
Сім'я Кобі Браянта
New York Post
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time . Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband , Kobe - the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna - a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday , and we share in their grief intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain right now . I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved . We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives . I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon . I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today , and it's impossible to imagine life without them . But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless - and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality . To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy . To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports , please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers , and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Вона також заявила, що для підтримки інших сімей, які постраждали в катастрофі, був створений спеціальний фонд MambaOnThree, і, ще раз подякувавши всім за підтримку, попросила дати їхній сім'ї час, аби пережити втрату.
"Дякуємо за те, що розділили з нами свою радість, скорботу та підтримку. Ми просимо вас дати нам час на те, щоб самостійно пережити втрату і спробувати пристосуватися до нової реальності", – додала Ванесса.
