Популярна в 2000-х співачка Даффі, що отримала в 2009 році премію "Греммі" за кращий поп-альбом, розповіла чому на кілька років зникла зі сцени.
Виконавиця на своїй сторінці в соціальній мережі Instagram зізналася, що стала жертвою жорстокого зґвалтування.
Даффі
harpersbazaar.com
"Багато хто з вас задається питанням, що трапилося зі мною, куди я зникла і чому. Зі мною зв'язався журналіст, і я розповіла йому все минулого літа. Він був добрий, і мені було так приємно нарешті поговорити. Будь ласка, повірте мені, тепер я в порядку і в безпеці, але мене зґвалтували, накачали наркотиками і тримали в полоні протягом декількох днів. Звичайно я вижила. Відновлення зайняло час, але я можу сказати вам, що за останні 10 років тисячі і тисячі днів я присвятила бажанням знову відчути сонячне світло в моєму серці, і тепер сонце сяє", - написала Даффі.
Співачка не уточнила, коли стався напад, але сказала, що в найближчі тижні опублікує відверте інтерв'ю з подробицями.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this . The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time , and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk . I can not explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer . He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak . The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now , I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days . Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade , the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again , the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain ? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes . I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken ? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview . If you have any questions I would like to answer them , in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years . You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make , for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family . Please support me to make this a positive experience .
Як раніше писав OBOZREVATEL, солістка українського гурту YUKO Юлія Юріна, фіналістка Національного відбору на Євробачення-2019, дала відверте інтерв'ю, в якому вперше розповіла про домашнє насильство, пережите в дитинстві.
