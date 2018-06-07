У Меган Маркл з'явився двійник: фото plus-size моделі

У 36-річної Меган Маркл, яка нещодавно стала дружиною принца Гаррі, знайшовся двійник. "Копією" герцогині виявилася модель plus-size Еріка Лорен з Лос-Анджелеса, повідомляє The Sun .
Еріка дуже схожа на Меган. Сама модель публікує в своєму Instagram колажі, де порівнює себе з Маркл. Єдина відмінність у американок - фігура.
So I have not said too much about all these #meghanmarkle comparisons that people keep making but since I'm about to sit down and get caught up on this #royalwedding and all , I might as well share! 😝 thanks @lifeandstyleweekly for the mention 😊 I 'm putting the article links up in my story now 👆🏽 Tell me , what do YOU think? 😜💕 ... ... #Repost from @lifeandstyleweekly - Can you spot the real #MeghanMarkle? 👯♀️Link in bio for more doppelgängers of the royal -to-be that will have you doing a double take ! 📷: Instagram
"Нещодавно побачила фотографію Меган в новинах, коли вона була молодшою: герцогиня виглядала так само, як і я в тому віці", - зазначила Еріка.
Drama queen 👸🏽. . #Repost from @_melissamercedes_ - Bougie bad and thick .... . . #plussizedesigner #curvesaresexy #selflove #honormycurves #honormysize #curvesaresexy #curvyfashion #psfashion #celebratemysize #plussizemodel #newwork #bicoastalmgmt #plusmodelericalauren #lafw #melissamercedes
Drama queen 👸🏽. . #Repost from @_melissamercedes_ - Bougie bad and thick .... . . #plussizedesigner #curvesaresexy #selflove #honormycurves #honormysize #curvesaresexy #curvyfashion #psfashion #celebratemysize #plussizemodel #newwork #bicoastalmgmt #plusmodelericalauren #lafw #melissamercedes
Раніше OBOZREVATEL повідомив, що Меган Маркл буде супроводжувати королеву Єлизавету II в Чешир в рамках їх першого спільного зобов'язання. Поїздка запланована на 14 червня.