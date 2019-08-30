Популярна американська співачка Біллі Айлыш вийшла із себе через її фотографію на обкладинці німецької версії журналу Nylon.
На фото 17-річна зірка була лисою, без одягу і схожа на кіборга, через що дівчина залишила гнівний коментар, передає Fox News.
"Що це за х**ня? Nylon не звертався до мене щодо цього незрозумілого твору. Ні я, ні моя команда не знали про це. Це навіть не справжнє зображення мене. У цьому немає мого творчого вкладу. Ви серйозно зобразили мене без одягу, серйозно? Мені 17! І це на обкладинці", – обурилася виконавиця.
Фотографія, яка розлютила Біллі Айліш
Вона додала, що не давала згоди, навіть якщо мала виглядати, як роботизована версія на фото. "І ви, чорт візьми, видалили моє волосся? Ганьба вам", – вибухнула співачка.
У відповідь редакція заявила, що не мали наміру створювати образ, який "збиває з пантелику або ображає Біллі Айліш". "Ми завжди прагнули віддати належну повагу Біллі та її роботі, створивши цей аватар, який є частиною серії обкладинок, в якому підкреслюється сила художників-вундеркіндів. Цей аватар – цей твір тривимірного мистецтва, його створили у передчутті її досягнень і позитивного впливу, який вона зробила на мільйони людей у всьому світі, включно з нами", – пояснили їй у журналі.
Біллі Айліш
Проте, пост із обличчям Айліш все одно було видалено з Instagram. У соцмережі на її місці виявилися інші подібні фотографії з підписом Lisa&Lena зі схожим зображенням.
Схожі знімки журналу
Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, у березні 2019 року Айліш (Billie Eilish) випустила свій перший повноформатний альбом WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Він став найгучнішим альбомом року. Детальніше про те, хто така Айліш, читайте в нашому матеріалі.
