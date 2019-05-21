Подруга Маркл розкрила секрет її характеру

Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you . Today is Mother's Day in the United States , Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex . Quote from "lands" by @ nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal

