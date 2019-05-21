Подруга Маркл розкрила секрет її характеру

38-річна Яніна Гаванкар, одна з найдавніших подруг Меган Маркл розповіла про те, якою матір'ю буде герцогиня Сассекська. Вона заявила, що дружина принца Гаррі відноситься до сімейного життя як до власного бізнес-проекту.
Гаванкар сказала, що Меган дуже практична і їй не потрібна зайва допомога, пише The Sun.
Меган Маркл і принц Гаррі
"Це не означає, що вона буде слабкою. Думаю, вона стане дуже суворою матір'ю. Не занадто наполегливо, але вона збирається привести сім'ю до успіху", - розповіла Гаванкар.
Вона зазначила, що раніше Маркл часто говорила про сімейні цінності, завжди хотіла стати матір'ю і готувалася до цього.
Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you . Today is Mother's Day in the United States , Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex . Quote from "lands" by @ nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child : Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great -grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess 'mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton © ️SussexRoyal
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family . They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they've received from everyone around the world , since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton © ️SussexRoyal
Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, 6 травня біля Маркл і Гаррі народився первісток. Він став сьомим в черзі на престол. Принц Гаррі виступив з першою публічною заявою і розповів, що малюк і мама прибули додому. Хлопчик народився здоровим, з нормальним для новонародженого вагою і ростом.
