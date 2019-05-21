ГоловнаНовини
Подруга Маркл розкрила секрет її характеру

10.4тЧитати матеріал російською

38-річна Яніна Гаванкар, одна з найдавніших подруг Меган Маркл розповіла про те, якою матір'ю буде герцогиня Сассекська. Вона заявила, що дружина принца Гаррі відноситься до сімейного життя як до власного бізнес-проекту.

Гаванкар сказала, що Меган дуже практична і їй не потрібна зайва допомога, пише The Sun.

Меган Маркл і принц Гаррі

Меган Маркл і принц Гаррі

"Це не означає, що вона буде слабкою. Думаю, вона стане дуже суворою матір'ю. Не занадто наполегливо, але вона збирається привести сім'ю до успіху", - розповіла Гаванкар.

Вона зазначила, що раніше Маркл часто говорила про сімейні цінності, завжди хотіла стати матір'ю і готувалася до цього.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family . They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they've received from everyone around the world , since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton © ️SussexRoyal

Публікація від The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, 6 травня біля Маркл і Гаррі народився первісток. Він став сьомим в черзі на престол. Принц Гаррі виступив з першою публічною заявою і розповів, що малюк і мама прибули додому. Хлопчик народився здоровим, з нормальним для новонародженого вагою і ростом.

Як живеться Лободі та Лорак в Росії - читай у нас в Instagram!

