"Підстилка Америки": Памела Андерсон жорстко відповіла на арешт Ассанжа

Секс-символ XX століття, голлівудська актриса і модель Памела Андерсон жорстко прокоментувала затримання творця сайту і некомерційної організації WikiLeaks Джуліана Ассанжа в Лондоні.
Вона обізвала Великобританію "підстилкою США" в своєму мікроблозі в Twitter, а Brexit – "ідіотським".
"Я в шоці. Я не могла розчути, що він сказав. Він виглядає дуже погано. Як ти міг, Еквадор? (Тому що він викрив тебе). Великобританія, як ти посміла? Ну звичайно! Ти ж підстилка Америки, і тобі потрібно відвернути увагу від ідіотського Brexit", — обурилася зірка.
Також Андерсон назвала президента США Дональда Трампа "отруйним боягузом", який поставив "весь світ задом наперед".
And the USA?- Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) 11 квітня 2019 р.
This toxic coward of a President
He needs to rally his base? -
You are selfish and cruel.
You have taken the entire world backwards.
You are devils and liars and thieves.
And you will ROTT
And
WE WILL RISE ✊
"Ви дияволи, брехуни і злодії. Ми повстаньмо", – додала секс-символ. У Андерсон виявилося багато прихильників через Ассанжа. У мережі влаштували флешмоб під хештегом "#freeassange".
We knew this day would come but they can not censor the truth
On Thursday morning, the regime of Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno illegally terminated Julian Assange's political asylum, inviting British police into the country's London embassy to arrest him. Assange was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy by a group of British police officers. Even as he was being brutally manhandled into a police van, Assange challenged his persecutors, "The UK must resist this attempt by the Trump administration ... The UK must resist!" "Assange's expulsion from the embassy and his arrest are unprecedented crimes," said James Cogan, the national secretary of the SEP (Australia). "A journalist and publisher, who has committed no crime, has had his asylum terminated and has been dragged off to prison in violation of repeated UN rulings upholding his status as a political refugee."
Julian Assange (Wikileaks) got arrested, but actually your freedom and your consciousness got arrested. 'The ultimate goal of the power elites, the oligarchy, the mad philosopher kings and queens, the Anunnaki bloodline, is to destroy your freedom and knowing of who you are, to suppress the consciousness and change the inherent nature of the goodness of all humanity. The whole idea is to change consciousness to Al, the artificial intelligence, and make unconsciousness a hundred percent. Those who hold power over your individual divine nature want to make you just like they are: psychopathic, soulless creatures fighting each other, living a life of torture and obedience to lies and illusions. They want people to be either a masochist or a sadist, and marry each other. Politicians, humanity leaders, oligarchs, kings and queens of this reality are nothing else than a bloodline family of organised psychopaths, struggling with their own consciousness and the consciousness of others.' - Ivan Rados, Non-Duality Middle Point
Важкий час для інтернету. Я довго утримувався від цієї теми, але завжди поділяв принципи вільного інтернету. Сьогодні відбулася подія з ряду геть. Арешт Джуліана Ассанжа. Безумовно досить спірна фігура, але не дивлячись на всі чорні плями можна не визнати його заслуг у боротьбі за гласність. Мене бентежить, що останнім часом буквально на все в інтернеті активно намагаються накласти якісь обмеження. Європа зробила сто кроків назад прийнявши article13, фактично заборонивши меми, Росія вигадує нові дурні закони про створення закритого інтернету. Про Китай навіть говорити не хочеться. У сучасному світі не так багато свобод як здається. І я б хотів, щоб право на доступ в інтернет записали в усіх конституціях як невід'ємне право людини. Так, як це зробили в Естонії, Франції та Коста-Ріці.
Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, з 2012 році Ассанж переховувався від кримінального переслідування через розголошення секретної інформації в матеріалах WikiLeaks. Він став широко відомий після публікації даних про участь США у війнах в Афганістані та Іраку. Він розсилав секретні матеріали провідним ЗМІ, а також стверджував, що має в своєму розпорядженні документи Пентагону.
Частина викриттів WikiLeaks стосувалася і України. У 2016 році Ассанж відмовився публікувати секретну інформацію і документи про вторгнення Росії.
