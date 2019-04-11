"Підстилка Америки": Памела Андерсон жорстко відповіла на арешт Ассанжа

Секс-символ XX століття, голлівудська актриса і модель Памела Андерсон жорстко прокоментувала затримання творця сайту і некомерційної організації WikiLeaks Джуліана Ассанжа в Лондоні.

Вона обізвала Великобританію "підстилкою США" в своєму мікроблозі в Twitter, а Brexit – "ідіотським".

"Я в шоці. Я не могла розчути, що він сказав. Він виглядає дуже погано. Як ти міг, Еквадор? (Тому що він викрив тебе). Великобританія, як ти посміла? Ну звичайно! Ти ж підстилка Америки, і тобі потрібно відвернути увагу від ідіотського Brexit", — обурилася зірка.

Також Андерсон назвала президента США Дональда Трампа "отруйним боягузом", який поставив "весь світ задом наперед".

And the USA?

This toxic coward of a President

He needs to rally his base? -

You are selfish and cruel.

You have taken the entire world backwards.



You are devils and liars and thieves.

And you will ROTT



And

WE WILL RISE ✊