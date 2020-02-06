Кірк Дуглас помер: яким він був в молодості на фото і відео

У США у віці 103 років помер знаменитий голлівудський актор Кірк Дуглас - за життя за десятиліття в шоу-бізнесі він встиг відзначитися безліччю ролей.
Всього на його рахунку мало не сотня різних фільмів, зняті з 1940-их до 2000-их.
Хоча акторську майстерність Кірка знаменували лише одним "Оскаром" в 1996 році, він відомий всьому світу. Крім кар'єри в кіно він також відзначився як посол доброї волі, письменник і філантроп, - заробляючи багато грошей, він робив це не тільки для себе, але і допомагав іншим.
Протягом 40 років Дуглас викурював мало не по дві пачки сигарет в день, але здоров'я почало підводити його тільки в 1996 році після інсульту, і це не завадило йому дожити до 103 років.
Дивіться кілька відео з нарізкою кадрів з молодим Кірком Дугласом:
Також дивіться на фото, яким був актор в молодості:
