Кетрін Зета-Джонс зробила зізнання про Кірка Дугласа

Знаменита голлівудська актриса Кетрін Зета-Джонс прокоментувала смерть іншого успішного артиста Кірка Дугласа, який помер на 104 році життя.
Вона розповіла про нього своєму чоловікові і синові покійного Майклу Дугласу.
Відзначається, що саме 75-річний Майкл став тим, хто поінформував громадськість про смерть свого батька - він написав про це пост в Instagram.
За його словами, для суспільства Кірк встановлював стандарти роботи в кіно і допомоги іншим, але для них був просто дорогим членом сім'ї.
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years , a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to . But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad , to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather , and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come , and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet . Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true . Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son . #KirkDouglas
"Він дуже сильно тебе любив, мій дорогий", - прокоментувала пост Кетрін.
