Названо найвпливовіших жінок 2019 року: хто потрапив до списку

Журнал People склав щорічний рейтинг найвпливовіших людей світу в 2019 році.
До категорії "Жінки" потрапила дружина колишнього президента США Мішель Обама, яка нещодавно випустила мемуари. У 2019 вона стала мемуаристкою, книгу якої купували частіше за всіх в історії, а аудіоверсію Becoming було номіновано на "Греммі". Мішель Обама названа найшанованішою жінкою в світі, за версією респондентів.
Michelle Obama's eye-popping 2019 included the 11.7 million sales of her memoir, Becoming, and a sellout book tour. And as one of PEOPLE's #PeopleOfTheYear, she's looking back on the "panic," vulnerability and gratitude of her record-setting year. ❤️ Tap the bio link for the full story . | 📷: @millermobley
Голлівудська актриса Дженніфер Еністон також стала найвпливовішою жінкою року. Актриса зіграла головну роль в серіалі "Ранкове шоу", де заявила чоловікам: "У вас більше немає влади. Ми все робимо по-своєму".
Jennifer Aniston is proving there is not much she can not conquer . After shattering records at Netflix with Murder Mystery, marking her return to series television with The Morning Show , and even crashing Instagram, 2019 has taught her "how much I'm capable of" she tells PEOPLE in this week's #PeopleOfTheYear issue . ✨ Tap the bio link for the full story . | 📷: @cpisyndication
Дженніфер Лопес у 2019 році встигла знятися у фільмі "Стриптизерки", відправитися у музичний тур та побратися з Алексом Родрігесом.
Jennifer Lopez out-J.Lo'ed herself this year. The megastar enjoyed a dizzying series of career highs , from a hit tour to an Oscar buzz-worthy performance in Hustlers to landing the coveted Super Bowl halftime show gig . "It just shows you that dreams come true," she tells PEOPLE in this week's #PeopleOfTheYear issue . 💕 Tap the bio link for the full story . | 📷: @millermobley
Співачка Тейлор Свіфт цього року представила альбом Lover, який продавався частіше за всі інші лише за один тиждень.
To say 2019 has been an incredible year for Taylor Swift would be an understatement . The superstar released her record-shattering new album Lover and embraced her voice - and power - more than ever. Tap the bio link for more on one of 2019's #PeopleOfTheYear. 🌟 | 📷: @millermobley
Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, раніше президент України Володимир Зеленський потрапив на обкладинку журналу Time. Випуск вийде 16 грудня. У підписі було зазначено "Людина посередині. Український президент Володимир Зеленський спійманий у пастку між Путіним і Трампом".
