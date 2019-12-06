Головна Новини
6 грудня • оновлено в 19:55
Названо найвпливовіших жінок 2019 року: хто потрапив до списку

Журнал People склав щорічний рейтинг найвпливовіших людей світу в 2019 році.

До категорії "Жінки" потрапила дружина колишнього президента США Мішель Обама, яка нещодавно випустила мемуари. У 2019 вона стала мемуаристкою, книгу якої купували частіше за всіх в історії, а аудіоверсію Becoming було номіновано на "Греммі". Мішель Обама названа найшанованішою жінкою в світі, за версією респондентів.

Голлівудська актриса Дженніфер Еністон також стала найвпливовішою жінкою року. Актриса зіграла головну роль в серіалі "Ранкове шоу", де заявила чоловікам: "У вас більше немає влади. Ми все робимо по-своєму".

Дженніфер Лопес у 2019 році встигла знятися у фільмі "Стриптизерки", відправитися у музичний тур та побратися з Алексом Родрігесом.

Співачка Тейлор Свіфт цього року представила альбом Lover, який продавався частіше за всі інші лише за один тиждень.

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, раніше президент України Володимир Зеленський потрапив на обкладинку журналу Time. Випуск вийде 16 грудня. У підписі було зазначено "Людина посередині. Український президент Володимир Зеленський спійманий у пастку між Путіним і Трампом".

Як живеться Лободі та Лорак в Росії - читай у нас в Instagram!

Автор
Дмитро Гриневич
Особи
Мішель Обама Дженіфер Лопес Дженіфер Еністон Тейлор Свіфт
Теги
шоу-бизнес рейтинг
