Відома plus size модель вирішила схуднути після пологів: як вона виглядає зараз

Американська модель plus-size Ешлі Грем, яка нещодавно вперше стала мамою показала, як тренується і намагається схуднути.
Весь процес знаменитість зняла на відео, яке опублікували на сторінці французького журналу Vogue в соціальній мережі Instagram.
"Заняття спортом в цей важкий період допомагають мені залишатися позитивною і відчувати себе живою", - говорить Ешлі.
#FromHomeWithLove Every day during this period of confinement, we stay in touch with the Vogue Family and we invite a guest to send us a picture specially from their home , as well as sharing their tips on how they are staying positive during this difficult time . Today, it's the turn of @AshleyGraham "Working out during this time has not only kept me positive , but also makes us feel alive during such a sedentary time . I instantly feel more calm and level headed after yoga or working out . Right before this started I just returned to working out for the first time after giving birth . Pregnancy and this crisis have made me acutely aware of my body , health, and touch. I'm in awe that my body created life and I know it deserves my love and protection . It's a strange time to be a new mom , but I'm so grateful to be able to hold Issac so close to me -it feels that much more intimate during a time when we must refrain from touching others . Some mornings it feels like things will always be this way , but I have faith this will pass. I hope that once it does we emerge more empathetic to others , more humanitarian, and more connected and loving to our bodies. Loving them for the health, movement, and life they provide us with and not just for how they look . " #StayHome #StaySafe
Зазначимо, що Грем народила свого первістка зовсім недавно.
#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU. We're all being called on in different ways during this difficult time , and I also stay home for those who can not . For those who will continue to care for us around the clock : our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve . Please during this time let's treat each other with kindness ; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others , help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now . We need each other during times like these. Who are you all staying home for? ❤️ Thanks for nominating me @ddlovato! I challenge @theellenshow @lizakoshy @lizzobeeating @jayshetty
Як писав OBOZREVATEL, будучи вагітною, Ешлі Грехем неодноразово влаштовувала оголені фотосесії, що викликало суперечливу реакцію в мережі.
Ти ще не читаєш наш Telegram? А даремно! Підписуйся