У Маркл з'явиться власна лінія одягу: що про це відомо

Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity ! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year , The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce , equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job -ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful , they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which were not always the right stylistic choices or sizes that did not necessarily "suit" the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview . As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace . This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market . The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good , "[reframing] the idea of charity as community," as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month's British Vogue . They will follow the 1: 1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because "not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story ; it reminds us we are in it together. "For more information on how you can be part of another woman's success story visit @smartworkscharity . Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn . Photo © ️SussexRoyal

