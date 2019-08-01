У Маркл з'явиться власна лінія одягу: що про це відомо

Герцогиня Сассекська Меган Маркл, яка нещодавно вийшла в світ після народження первістка Арчі, вирішила запустити власну лінійку одягу.
Відповідні кадри з'явилися в офіційному Instagram-акаунті Маркл і принца Гаррі, де уточнюється, що в створенні бюджетної одягу також братиме участь благодійний фонд Smart Works.
Зокрема, Меган зібралася співпрацювати з відомою маркою одягу Mark&Spencer. Герцогиня була зворушена роботою благодійного фонду, який допомагає жінкам працевлаштуватися, озброюючи їх навичками і одягом. Зокрема, підібрати кольори і текстуру, щоб прекрасна половина людства відчувала себе впевнено при працевлаштуванні.
"Починаючи з цієї осені, герцогиня підтримуватиме колектив, щоб допомогти жінкам необхідними основними предметами спецодягу при виході на роботу. Ця ініціатива підтримується чотирма великодушними брендами, які поділяють ідею, щоб дати жінкам можливість відчувати себе впевнено", – йдеться в офіційному повідомленні.
Сама Маркл писала в статті британського Vogue, що бренди об'єдналися для роботи на благо. Вони слідуватимуть моделі 1: 1. Тобто гроші з продажу кожної другої речі будуть відправлені в організацію Smart Works.
6 травня 2019 року у принца Гаррі і Меган Маркл народився син. Принц одразу прокоментував подію.
Дитина стала сьомою в черзі на британський престол і отримала титул лорда Сассекського.
Старший брат Гаррі, принц Вільям і його дружина Кейт Міддлтон привітали новоспечених батьків Гаррі і Меган і дотепно "підкололи" їх.
Через два місяці після пологів, 6 липня Меган і Гаррі хрестили сина. Церемонія проходила в закритому порядку.
Нещодавно принц Гаррі заявив, що вони планують не більше двох дітей.
