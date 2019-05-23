Схудла на 63 кг: дівчина розкрила несподіваний секрет стрункості

Австралійка Джозефін Десгранд, яка схудла на 63 кг розповіла про простий трюк, який допоміг їй скинути вагу.
Дівчина важила 120 кілограмів і страждала через одержимість солодким, пише The Sun.
Джозефін Десгранд
instagram.com/nolongerfatjosie
"Я завжди була пухленькою. Я і моя сім'я дуже любили поїсти, тому в ящиках завжди можна було знайти печиво або шоколад. Але одного разу я подивилася в дзеркало і зрозуміла, що моє тіло збільшилася втричі. Я спробувала скинути вагу, але мені заважало пристрасть до солодкого", – зізналася вона.
Десгранд придумала простий спосіб побороти свою звичку: кожного разу, коли їй хотілося з'їсти чергову порцію цукровмісної їжі, вона жувала м'яту.
I had tried dieting many times previously but was never successful . I started to think that I would be overweight for the rest of my life as I was too lazy to change so I always just gave up . People doubting me is what drove me to transform . No one believed I could do it and I wanted to prove them wrong .. so I did. In under 12 months I lost half of my body weight naturally .. so it is possible. I created this account to inspire and motivate others on my journey , sharing what I have done and the challenges I have faced and how to overcome them . Body positive means accepting the body you have and to be comfortable in your own skin , not punishing yourself for looking the way you do . Starting tip: Just do it! Do not give up because you're not seeing rapid progress , take progress pictures ... the changes will come believe me !! ❤️❤️ #weightlosstransformation #motivation
I've been reflecting a lot recently on my journey and I've realised how much my focus has changed since I started . When I began, all I wanted to do was be thin, to look like @gigihadid, shop in the 'cool' clothes stores and wear a bikini. I despised my body and just wanted to change . I now understand the 'treat your body like a temple' concept. Throughout my journey, I started to truly love my body, and instead of it being my enemy, I treated it like my best friend. I leant how much my body thrives on delicious nutritious foods , the amazing rush and glow it gets after a workout . Listen to your body and be kind to it , you'll only ever have the one! #loveyourbody #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #weightlossjourney #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss
Нещодавно OBOZREVATEL зробив добірку з топ-3 дієт, які допоможуть ефективно скинути зайву вагу і не нашкодити здоров'ю.
