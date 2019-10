"Частково чорна": Меган Маркл викликала фурор у Південній Африці

Hello Malawi 🇲🇼, it's South Africa 🇿🇦 calling! Another incredible day on #RoyalVisitAfrica as The Duke arrived in Malawi , with The Duchess joining him via Skype to speak to women and girls who went to school with the support of CAMA and @camfed . Afterwards, The Duke was able to meet President Peter Mutharika and thank him for the wonderful welcome in his country . Today, The Duchess of Sussex linked up with Nalikule College , Lilongwe, to join The Duke and an amazing group of women who attended school through the help @camfed and its 20-year-old alumni network CAMA. These CAMA women are part of a major network across Africa , which has 140,000 members and 17,500 in Malawi alone. These positive female role models, leaders and entrepreneurs, are working to lift their communities out of poverty . Money distributed by CAMA goes directly to each of their alumni , who then use their own resources to support another three children to attend school . Along with support from the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, CAMA and @camfed are changing the lives of many young girls though education and empowerment . As President and Vice President of the QCT, The Duke and Duchess both believe in the power of education to empower young girls , and change society as a whole. #RoyalVisitMalawi #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Video © ️SussexRoyal

Публікація від The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) 29 Сен 2019 о 12:41 PDT