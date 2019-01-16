Модель втекла від фанатиків і прославилася: історія та фото красуні

Модель Лорен Дрейн розповіла, як вона покинула баптистську церкву Вестборо, тому що не хотіла шлюбу за домовленістю.
33-річна дівчина зазначила, що через це її власний батько вигнав її з сім'ї. Зараз Лорен активно займається фітнесом, а на її сторінці в Instagram майже 4 мільйони фоловерів.
instagram.com/laurendrainfit
Spots are filling up fast for my New Year Slim & Build 6 week challenge 💪🏽 Sign up while you still can or get all the details on laurendrain.com or via link in my bio @laurendrainfit 😘
My Challenge starts in just 10 days 🙈 Who's ready to kick off the new year the right way ? Get all the info now via link in bio @laurendrainfit
Standing at 5'5 & 140lbs 💪🏽 My New Year Slim & Build Challenge is here 🤗 See link in my bio for details 🙌🏼 I've now personally helped thousands of men & women attain their body goals 🙌🏼 If you 're going to do a challenge, take someone's advice & ask them for help - why not do it with a NASM certified personal trainer , Registered Nurse who's had a transformation of her own & can relate to you? 🙈 Many of you have asked what my workouts are , what do I eat, how often do I train and etc ... this is your chance to workout just like I do . This 6 week transformation challenge starting Jan 13th with limited availability and the winners takes home $ 5,000 in CASH & prizes to the top 10 people. Contestants get the following: 🔹Meal plan designed by me 🔸Workouts modeled after my own 🔹Custom Macro & Calorie calculation 🔸Facebook Support group access 🔹Weekly Facebook Live Q & A with me 🔸Photos & Videos of workouts 🔹Live Chat via Messenger 🔸Weekly Check- Ins with me 🔹Win $ 1,250, $ 1000, $ 750 & more 🔸Ability to ask me questions 🔹Your own transformation 🔸Worldwide entry ! 🔹Male & Female plans 🔸Vegetarian, Vegan, Fish & Keto options 🔹At Home workout guide 🔸Weekly Progress Report To enter simply go to the link in my bio : www.laurendrain.com
Як раніше писав OBOZREVATEL, український фітнес-тренер і учасниця шоу "Танці з зірками" Аніта Луценко захопила мережу своїм новим фото. На ньому вона позує в білизні і довгій накидці.
Ти ще не читаєш наш Telegram? А даремно! Підписуйся