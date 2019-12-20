24-річна біохімікиня стала "Міс Америка": який вигляд має красуня

Переможницею конкурсу "Міс Америка" стала студентка Каміль Шраєр, яка вивчає біохімію.

Дівчина родом зі штату Вірджинія. Вона закінчила бакалаврат за програмою біохімії та системної біології і збирається одержати вчений ступінь в області фармацевтики, пише Time.

Шраєр також виграла конкурс талантів, який є окремою частиною огляду. На ньому вона показала журі каталітичне руйнування перекису водню.

Yeah, Science is cool and so is @MissAmericaVA Camille Schrier, of Newtown, Bucks County, whose talent on @MissAmerica was a #Science experiment #stem @CourierTimes #smartisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/BFKOGS2B4x