24-річна біохімікиня стала "Міс Америка": який вигляд має красуня

Переможницею конкурсу "Міс Америка" стала студентка Каміль Шраєр, яка вивчає біохімію.
Дівчина родом зі штату Вірджинія. Вона закінчила бакалаврат за програмою біохімії та системної біології і збирається одержати вчений ступінь в області фармацевтики, пише Time.
Шраєр також виграла конкурс талантів, який є окремою частиною огляду. На ньому вона показала журі каталітичне руйнування перекису водню.
Yeah, Science is cool and so is @MissAmericaVA Camille Schrier, of Newtown, Bucks County, whose talent on @MissAmerica was a #Science experiment
Захід відбувся в штаті Коннектикут. Конкурсантки боролися за стипендію 50 000 доларів і можливість протягом року просувати різні соціальні ініціативи як міс Америки.
Here for the coffee ... with a side of Miss America prep ... ☕️✨ Btw I tried to pet the pigeons but they ran away from me 🕊 Outfit from @ shop310rosemontroanoke
My milkshake brings all of the @NBC crew to the yard ... spending my day filming for Miss America at @universalorlando ! 🌍 Romper from @punch_boutique • • #keepitreal #souniversal # MissVA19 # MissAmerica2020 #MissAmerica #MissVirginia #MAO #ThereSheIs #MissAmericaVA @missamerica
"For I know the plans I have for you ," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you , plans to give you hope and a future." {Jeremiah 29:11} Six years ago I was pretty much at rock bottom . I had lost all confidence in who I was , and surely never thought I was worthy enough to serve as Miss Virginia . Little did I know that those struggles and strife were strengthening , building, and preparing me for bigger opportunities than I ever knew were in my future . Every day, I am so amazed that I have the opportunity to do such a unique and rewarding job . Stay grateful for the good and the bad, they are all just part of the plan💕
I can not believe it's been an entire year since I became a Virginia Tech alumna ! Time flies. #gohokies #takemeback
It has been 6 years since I stepped on stage, and with only 3 weeks preparation, I decided to participate in my first Miss America local ... and SURPRISE !!! I am your new Miss Dominion 2019, and will be competing for the prestigious title of Miss Virginia this June ! Everything came together in gods plan, and with many people to thank! First, the biggest THANK YOU to Maria-Teresa Duvall @mtgduvall (@ pageants2go) for entertaining my crazy and spontaneous idea, lending me your wardrobe, and helping me with every aspect of my preparations . I am so grateful for your mentorship and friendship and I absolutely COULD NOT have done this without you . Mom & Dad, thanks for supporting me regardless of what I choose to do (and not thinking I'm absolutely insane). I'm so grateful for your guidance and love and am so happy you were able to be here to share this with me ! Alayna @alaynawestcom, thank you for helping me with talent details and being so willing to answer my questions . Faith @faithdrumheller_, thanks for being my right-hand girl, lab assistant and wardrobe zipper! Special shout-out to Brandon @ drummer1397 for being my photographer and part of my cheering section ! Chip, thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent the Old Dominion state ! I can not wait to spend my year advocating for Mind your Meds and teaching kids about how cool science is ! MISS VIRGINIA HERE WE COME! 👑
Як писав OBOZREVATEL, 14 грудня в Лондоні стартував фінал конкурсу краси "Міс Світу 2019", де Україну представляла 24-річна Маргарита Паша.
