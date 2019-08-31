Головна Новини
Помер творець "Смурфіків" та "Чорного плаща"

У США помер відомий сценарист мультфільмів Гордон Брессак у віці 68 років.

Про це розповів його син Джеймс Брессак на своїй сторінці в Instagram, оприлюднивши фото творця, який протягом довгих років радував маленьких глядачів.

"Мій батько любив змушувати людей сміятися, і я дуже вдячний за те, що його спадщина продовжує жити в створених ним мультфільмах. Якщо ви небайдужі до мультиків, прошу вас подивитися серію "Пінкі і Брейна" або "Бешкетних анімашек" і посміятися на його честь. Я знаю, що він хотів би саме цього", – написав він.

Гордон Брессак

Гордон Брессак

Джеймс додав, що завжди буде вдячний батькові за можливість писати з найкращим сценаристом, за світ, який він йому відкрив. "Я кохаю тебе, тату. Я сумуватиму за тобою завжди. Спочивай із миром", – додав він.

Гордон Брессак був творцем безлічі мультиків, які встигли застати вже кілька поколінь: "Пінкі і Брейн", "Чорний плащ", "Пригоди Джиммі Нейтрона", "Могутній Макс", "Смурфики" і "Пустотливі анімашки".

Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now . You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know . I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever , because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me . Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them . Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant . You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew , you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life . Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today , and yet we never really told the other one . I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh , and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made . If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor . I know its what he would want.

Публікація від James Cullen Bressack (@jamescullenb)

Як повідомляв OBOZREVATEL, раніше стало відомо про смерть популярного актора Олександра Числова з "Інтернів" і "Не родись красивою". Він помер від пневмонії.

