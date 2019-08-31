Помер творець "Смурфіків" та "Чорного плаща"

У США помер відомий сценарист мультфільмів Гордон Брессак у віці 68 років.
Про це розповів його син Джеймс Брессак на своїй сторінці в Instagram, оприлюднивши фото творця, який протягом довгих років радував маленьких глядачів.
"Мій батько любив змушувати людей сміятися, і я дуже вдячний за те, що його спадщина продовжує жити в створених ним мультфільмах. Якщо ви небайдужі до мультиків, прошу вас подивитися серію "Пінкі і Брейна" або "Бешкетних анімашек" і посміятися на його честь. Я знаю, що він хотів би саме цього", – написав він.
Гордон Брессак
Джеймс додав, що завжди буде вдячний батькові за можливість писати з найкращим сценаристом, за світ, який він йому відкрив. "Я кохаю тебе, тату. Я сумуватиму за тобою завжди. Спочивай із миром", – додав він.
Гордон Брессак був творцем безлічі мультиків, які встигли застати вже кілька поколінь: "Пінкі і Брейн", "Чорний плащ", "Пригоди Джиммі Нейтрона", "Могутній Макс", "Смурфики" і "Пустотливі анімашки".
