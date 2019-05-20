Вагітна модель Playboy вразила мережу своїми фото

28-річна модель Playboy Бріттні Ворд чекає на появу свого первістка цього літа.
Про це повідомляє The Sun.
My belly may still be small for 7 months, but every woman's body is different and ALL bellies should be celebrated big or small . # 29weekspregnant 📸 @robertvoltaire
Вагітна Бріттні поділилася своїми фотографіями і написала в соціальних мережах, що "дитина не може дочекатися весілля".
Dear little dude, I know I'm not technically a mommy yet ... but I can not help but feel already so protective over you . You're the first thing I think about when I wake up (besides your daddy of course) the last thing I think about before I fall asleep and every moment in between . I can promise you I will try my very best to be the best mommy to you I possibly can .... I know I will make many mistakes along the way and may even embarrass you A LOT 🤣 but just know I will never take for granted the opportunity I've been given to be your mommy . We really can not Wait to meet you little guy . Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there . Ps it would be really great if you could not throw a party In My uterus tonight so I can get some sleep 🤣 #mothersday # 28weekspregnant
Дженсон Баттон зустрічається з Бріттні з 2016 року.
Our goal is to make you throw up 😂❤️ photo by @sarah_gehman # 6monthspregnant
Зараз пара схвильована появою малюка.
